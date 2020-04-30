× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Greater Madison Writing Project was set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on March 21.

Ten days before that, the University of Wisconsin-Madison closed most of its facilities and social distancing practices went into effect amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, forcing GMWP to cancel its celebration and shift its work with teachers and students online.

“It’s not the 10-year anniversary that we expected, but it’s one that makes me really confident that whatever comes next, we have strong roots and strong branches,” said Bryn Orum, an outreach specialist for GMWP.

The program, housed on UW-Madison’s campus, is part of the National Writing Project and offers writing workshops to teachers and students around the Madison area. While it initially became a site in the 1980s, it closed up shop in the mid-1990s.

In 2010, it returned, and held its first Summer Institute the following year. GMWP director Mark Dziedzic said in an interview before the pandemic that as a teacher with a mostly math background, he “had never heard of the Writing Project” as of 2010 when he became a co-founder.

“As soon as I started researching the National Writing Project and the core practices and philosophies, I knew immediately, these are my people,” Dziedzic said. “Had I found them when I was still teaching in the classroom, I would probably never have left the classroom.”

The program has grown beyond the annual Summer Institute since that first year, adding initiatives like young writers camps, a summer advocacy writing camp for high school students and launching “Who We are: Voices in Our Community,” a partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Transition Education Program that highlights writing by students experiencing homelessness.

“'Who We Are: Voices in the Community,' has brought more tears of joy, frustration and awe, than anything else I have done,” MMSD TEP staff member Jani Koester wrote in an email. “The powerful words and lives of the students we have worked with, the stories and visions of who they are and the lives they live, encourage us to do more and do better.”

A group of teachers who spoke with the Cap Times about their experience with the program had similarly strong praise.

“It’s also led me to find so much importance in the value of professional development and professional learning and professional groups, which led into my masters and Ph.D. program,” said Jenny Magee. “It was Writing Project that was really the catalyst for everything coming together to be something tangible that I was proud of.”

Dziedzic said the group’s programs can help teachers at any stage of their career.

“It attracts teachers who are dedicated to pushing their own growth for their students’ growth,” Dziedzic said.

Connecting teachers

In 2012, Magee heard a presentation that would change her path as a teacher.

Magee was at the program’s second Summer Institute, having heard about it from a friend who participated the year before. Ever since, her professional life has been “really rich,” the Middleton-Cross Plains School District elementary school teacher said.

“I was able to research a basic question but honestly a very necessary one: how do we teach writing?” she said. “From that, everything has really blossomed.”

Orum had a similar experience at the program’s first Summer Institute, when she was a classroom teacher early in her career. She interviewed for it immediately after being at the Capitol to protest the controversial Act 10 legislation that limited collective bargaining rights for unions in Wisconsin.

She said that she had decided if she didn’t get into the institute, she was going to quit teaching. Mark Nepper, a West High School teacher, was in the same position that summer, questioning whether he’d stay in the career he’d had for two decades.

“The writing project saved my teaching career, without a doubt,” Nepper said. “I like to say that the Writing Project became my professional home, and in many ways it’s almost like a personal home to me, too.”

Mark Childs, who teaches at Madison Country Day School, found involvement in the program to be a break from “one-size-all” professional developments he had experienced before his 2015 Summer Institute. It helped him reflect on his teaching and his own personal skill set.

“Many English teachers are very good readers and that’s how they get into the field,” he said. “I don’t think as many English teachers are typically writers, myself included, and I really wanted an experience that would sort of jumpstart a process of writing.”

It also changed his definition of a “writer,” for himself and his students.

“The big epiphany for me during that first Summer Institute was that I always used to think of writers as famous people that have books published,” he said. “I hadn’t thought of writers as people who write. That was really big for me both personally and then bringing that back into my classroom.”

Adjusting to a pandemic

This spring, GMWP leaders have had to adjust to the unexpected along with the rest of the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many teachers trying to pick up best practices in online learning and stay connected with their students.

Orum and Dziedzic quickly moved to hold their normal professional development opportunities online, without much confidence in how it would go.

“But they’ve been bananas successful,” Orum said in April. “People are available right now and they really want community.”

While “it’s definitely no replacement for face-to-face” interaction, they are holding two weekly sessions. On Tuesday afternoons, “Just Write,” allows participants to focus on their own writing, while a Thursday “GMWP Connect” session includes breakout sessions for teachers to discuss specific topics.

On a recent GMWP Connect session held over Zoom, one breakout group discussed how to do argumentative writing about voting by mail — complete with a presentation, links to information and prompts to help their students consider their own and others’ viewpoints. The group discussed ways to modify the lesson for various grade levels while other breakouts crowdsourced materials for students, how to give useful feedback during virtual learning and advice on how to make student tasks meaningful.

“I take great comfort in knowing that even with Zoom fatigue that everybody has and uncertainty in what we’re doing at all, people are showing up week after week to write, to listen to each other and just to wave to each other,” Orum said.

Both Dziedzic and Orum said they were skeptical of online learning, and Orum said they “still prefer” face-to-face. But they’re hopeful that they and others working in education can learn from this unprecedented experience to help students.

“We’re never going to go back to exactly what we had. That’s done,” Dziedzic said. “What do we learn about that that can make teaching and learning better no matter what?

“When we come back, let’s do better. We can do better.”

10 years of expanding opportunities

While changing operations for the pandemic required them to move especially quickly, expanding opportunities to reach more people was something GMWP’s leaders have become familiar with over its decade of existence.

The first Young Writers Camp was launched in 2013 and has since grown to include three sessions at Olbrich Botanical Gardens and one in the Middleton Cross Plains School District. The next year, the organization held its first High School Writing Camp, which has expanded to two each summer since 2015, the same year GMWP added its High School to College Writing Symposium to help students transition to college.

In 2018, GMWP developed and hosted the first-ever National Writing Project regional conference, an idea that has spread across the country to other regions while continuing here. And last year, the organization started new Graphic Novel Writing camps and a Rural Youth Journalism summer camp.

What they’re doing is working, Orum said, evidenced by teachers’ dedication in showing up to events regularly, even now that they’re held online.

Mary Ann Feutz, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, said she always knew that even after a long day at work, if she attended a GMWP event, she “would leave totally refreshed and re-energized and excited about teaching again.”

Beth Torrison, who helped found the original Madison Writing Project in the 1980s as a teacher and remains connected to the new version, said the group has grown to be “like one big family.”

“You change the year, but our accounts of our experiences remain the same,” she said. “Now, we really see ourselves as scholars. That’s one thing that teachers maybe have lost sight of. We are scholars and certainly we need to promote ourselves as scholars.”

