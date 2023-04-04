A new private Christian school will open in Verona in the fall of 2024 after the City Council reconsidered a rezoning request that had been denied in January.

Impact Christian Schools plans to open the high school in the top floor of the Verona Athletic Center, 411 Prairie Heights Drive, in what had been a banquet space that has gone mostly unleased, Impact Christian Executive Director Charles Moore said. The space fits Impact’s desire to have a private school near Madison’s West Side and already includes a large kitchen and plenty of space that could be easily converted for classrooms.

Impact Christian is a network of private schools in the Madison area that has five affiliated schools: Abundant Life, a K-12 school on Madison’s East Side; Lighthouse Christian School, 4K-8 and day care, on the West Side; High Point, grades 3K through 8, on the West Side; the K-12 Community Christian School in Baraboo; and the Mount Horeb Christian School serving grades 3K through 8.

Moore said there is a growing desire among parents and students for private high schools, but not enough options in the area, specifically for Impact’s younger students on the West Side of the Madison metropolitan area. In addition to Impact Christian’s high school options, other private high schools in the area include Edgewood and St. Ambrose Academy.

“Depending on your child, you might be interested in public or a charter option, but there are a lot of parents who have been asking about a private option,” he said.

“There just aren’t a lot of high school options,” Moore said. “Now, there are a lot of great high schools in Madison, but not every school is for every parent, and we offer distinctives at our Christian schools that aren’t possible in a public school, just in the same way that the facilities that most of the wonderful schools in Madison are far above what we can offer.”

The Verona Athletic Center already houses a number of businesses, including an Anytime Fitness, Burn Boot Camp, Aspire Therapy clinic and a ballet school. Sporting tournaments frequently are held in the building’s athletic facility.

Moore doesn’t expect the school to displace anyone in the building.

At maximum, the school will serve 260 students, but Moore thinks it’ll probably start with just ninth and 10th grades and only 10 to 20 students.

Traffic concerns

Initially, in January, the Verona City Council denied Impact’s request to rezone the property for use as a school.

Council members didn’t think they had enough information, according to Verona Mayor Luke Diaz, especially as neighbors expressed concerns about traffic and parking.

Neighbors were particularly concerned with crowding on the street, noting that they already had issues with backing in and out of their driveways onto the winding street, which gets heavy traffic from nearby Highway M.

But those issues are because of poor design in the neighborhood, Diaz said.

“That area in my opinion is not planned out well,” he said. “The applicant kind of got caught in a backwash of something that wasn’t their fault.”

After the council voted the zoning down the first time, the school went back to the negotiating table with the city and landed on several conditions that led the council to approve the zoning in March, including setting a maximum capacity of 260 students and limiting enrollment to grades 9-12. Additionally, they agreed on a school day between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., with set drop-off times between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and no school buses used to drop off or pick up students.

It was rare for the council to reconsider the item, said Diaz, who likes the conditions the school and council agreed upon but opposed the rezoning both times because he didn’t think it was a “good use of that location.”

Nevertheless, he said, “I welcome them to the community.”

Work continues

Though the zoning went through, the city will continue to work on the parking issues on that street. But Diaz said it’s not clear exactly what solutions there will be or when they could be implemented. It could include minimizing how close cars can park to driveways.

Impact Christian will lease its space from a new owner who is purchasing the building, and it will have to be remodeled before the school can move in.

Because of the zoning delays, the school won’t be able to move into the Verona building by this fall.

The high school will operate out of an existing Impact Christian school in Mount Horeb for 2023 until the Verona building is ready for the following school year.

The private school network is also opening Kids Junction Christian School at the West Side Princeton Club this fall, which will work with the existing day care services there to provide 4K learning.

Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’s McKenzie Center