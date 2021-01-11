Iced by pandemic, Middleton High School hockey players build rinks to share with community

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He started working with the team leaders more than a year ago and continued to work with them this summer on leadership development, teamwork and communication. As the pandemic progressed, it became apparent the team would not have a normal season this winter.

“I could tell the coronavirus restrictions and the fact that they might not have a normal season was weighing on their minds,” Chafe said. “I suggested they find an outlet for their energy and just give them something positive to work toward.”

Senior Sean Ruhly, assistant captain and a forward, said it has been disappointing not to play his last year of high school hockey.

“Hockey — it is a big thing for all of us. It is a way to cope with other things,” he said.

But Ruhly said he knows as a leader he needs to stay positive.

Senior Jakob Covey, who plays defense, said he likes that the rink is available to anyone no matter where they live and that someone is on the rink almost every time he drives past.

“It makes me feel like I accomplished something and we accomplished something as a team,” Covey said. “It’s cool we have this outlet of a rink that is really close to us.”