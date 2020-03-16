'I’m very grateful for this community': School groups look to help feed students during COVID-19 closure

She wrote that the PTO is working with school staff and the school’s weekend food program organizers “to pinpoint the need and the best way to help.” PTO members will purchase non-perishable food items, household cleaning supplies and grocery store gift certificates and then school staff will communicate with families about need and to arrange for delivery of the items.

Hursh said seeing community members work together on such short notice to reach students’ needs is “amazing.” She hopes they can continue to raise money and hold a second distribution day for their families, but knows there are still more needs beyond food for many of their families.

“It’s been a positive thing that people are coming in with smiles, very thankful that we’re doing this,” she said. “But also, we’re all concerned.

“It’s a lot of big high emotions, happiness, excited, but also scared, concerned. This is just a little piece that we’re doing.”

