'I’m very grateful for this community': School groups look to help feed students during COVID-19 closure

Hours before all Dane County schools were closed immediately Sunday afternoon, a group of 30 volunteers were in Leopold Elementary School filling hundreds of grocery bags with food.
All of it was bought with more than $5,000 in donations that had been offered within 48 hours.
Kindergarten teacher Ana Hayes Hursh and her coworkers began planning some sort of drive after school Friday, when the news first broke that Gov. Tony Evers was ordering schools closed midweek (which was then moved up).
“This is very, very real now,” she recalled saying via text. “How are our kids going to eat? Who is going to watch their kids for them?”
They moved quickly — and two days later, it was good they did, as local officials ordered all schools closed beginning Monday. The earliest they can reopen is April 6, but that is subject to change by either the governor or Public Health Madison and Dane County.
['It's time to be aggressive': Dane County closes schools, bans large gatherings, caps restaurant capacity]
One of the biggest challenges in closing schools is ensuring students receive the services they rely on schools for, including meals. In the Madison Metropolitan School District, 45.6% of students are considered “economically disadvantaged,” according to data from the Department of Public Instruction.
The district is offering meal pickups for families five days a week with both breakfast and lunch. The locations and menus can be found at madison.k12.wi.us/mmsd-covid-19-neighborhood-food-sites.
Within a couple hours of their idea Friday night, Hursh said, they had generated $1,000. They decided to put up a GoFundMe around 7:30 p.m. By the time she and a group of volunteer shoppers arrived at Costco at 10 a.m. Saturday, they had more than $5,000 to spend.
“I’m very grateful for this community,” she told the Cap Times on Sunday. “The south side of Madison and the Leopold community is an amazing place.”
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday, they were filling 342 grocery bags for their 114 kindergarten families, which each received items like applesauce, Cheerios, soup, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and bread. Those kindergarten families who don’t need the bags were asked to let staff know, Hursh said, and the kindergarten staff planned to offer those extra bags to families in need at other grades.
At Thoreau Elementary School, the parent-teacher organization decided to take action to help the 42.8% of its students considered economically disadvantaged, according to DPI data.
“It was quickly apparent that it would be particularly difficult for families who deal with food scarcity issues on a regular basis,” Thoreau parent Alexa Wautier wrote in a text message.
In less than five days since announcing the food drive, they’ve raised more than $4,000, which Wautier called “uplifting.”
“We are all on a bit of an emotional roller coaster as we read the news and react to what’s happening around us,” she said. “Perhaps you’re a little scared and unsure of what to expect in the next few weeks and months.
“I think it’s best to lead with your heart and focus on what you can do to help. Based on the response I’ve seen so far, I’m not the only who feels that way.”
She wrote that the PTO is working with school staff and the school’s weekend food program organizers “to pinpoint the need and the best way to help.” PTO members will purchase non-perishable food items, household cleaning supplies and grocery store gift certificates and then school staff will communicate with families about need and to arrange for delivery of the items.
Hursh said seeing community members work together on such short notice to reach students’ needs is “amazing.” She hopes they can continue to raise money and hold a second distribution day for their families, but knows there are still more needs beyond food for many of their families.
“It’s been a positive thing that people are coming in with smiles, very thankful that we’re doing this,” she said. “But also, we’re all concerned.
“It’s a lot of big high emotions, happiness, excited, but also scared, concerned. This is just a little piece that we’re doing.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.