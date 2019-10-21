'I'm back': Fired Madison West High School security guard receives job back

A black security guard who was fired from West High School last week for repeating a racial slur a student had hurled at him in an attempt to correct the student will get his job back.
"I'm back!!" Marlon Anderson wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
Doug Keillor, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., the union that represents teachers and other district employees, said the union was contacted around 4:30 p.m. by district officials saying interim Superintendent Jane Belmore decided to rescind the Wednesday firing of Anderson over his use of the N-word with the student.
Keillor said Anderson will be on paid leave as he works with the district on a transition plan back to his employer of the past 11 years.
In a statement, School Board President Gloria Reyes said she asked Belmore to rescind the termination, which stemmed from a zero-tolerance approach by the district on the use of racial slurs by employees that was put in place last year after a string of employees were accused of using slurs.
"As we experienced a series of racial slurs last school year, we had to take a stand — that we would unequivocally protect students from harm," Reyes said in the statement. "That we would never excuse the deep pain of this hateful, violent language, regardless of intent."
But supporters of the 48-year-old Anderson have argued the zero-tolerance approach did not take into account the context of the situation.
In his Facebook post, Anderson thanked the estimated 1,500 students, faculty and community members who marched on the district headquarters Friday in support of him, the West High's Black Student Union — which is headed up by Anderson's 17-year-old son Noah — the union, and "all the people from across the globe for reaching out to my family."
On Monday morning, the board of directors of MTI sent a letter to the district demanding Anderson be immediately reinstated. Anderson and the union had already initiated a formal appeal process with a hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.
In an email to staff, Belmore said hiring and firing decisions are ultimately those of the superintendent.
"I want to be very clear that as we go forward, we will keep students at the center," she said. "Our commitment to anti-racism and use of the input from community, especially our students, is unwavering."
Reyes said last week she wants the School Board to review policies that formed the basis of the administrative approach to racial slurs.
The zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs was not formally adopted by the School Board, but rather is a practice put in place under then-Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham last year based on official board policies, such as one governing non-discrimination.
"Going forward, we will review our practice and we remain dedicated to protecting our students and staff from harm by implementing practices that are reflective of the humanity involved," Reyes said in the statement. "We will grapple with complexity and assess it through a lens of deep racial equity."
MTI's board of directors also demanded the district prioritize racial equity work and uplift the voices of staff, students and families of color "instead of silencing them, intentionally or otherwise."
On Oct. 9, Anderson said a disruptive student, who is also black, repeatedly called him the N-word along with other obscenities. In response, Anderson said he told the student several times not to use the slur with him, repeating the actual word.
"The decision to terminate Marlon's employment silences the voice and power of a black man and erases his positive impact on all of the children, staff and families of the West High community," the MTI board said in a statement.