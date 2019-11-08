If you go

The state-appointed board considering whether to dissolve the Palmyra-Eagle School District will have two more public hearings, followed by as many as six public meetings, to discuss and decide on the dissolution.

Nov. 14 -- 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., public hearing, Eagle Elementary School Gymnasium, 810 E. Main St., Eagle

Nov. 21 -- 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., public hearing, Palmyra-Eagle Middle School Gymnasium and Community Center, Palmyra-Eagle High/Middle School, 123 Burr Oak St., Palmyra

Dec. 5 -- 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., discussion/decision, Community Center, Palmyra-Eagle High/Middle School

Dec. 12 -- 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., discussion/decision, Community Center, Palmyra-Eagle High/Middle School

Dec. 19 -- 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., discussion/decision, Community Center, Palmyra-Eagle High/Middle School

Jan. 6 -- 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., discussion/decision, Community Center, Palmyra-Eagle High/Middle School

Jan. 9 -- 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., discussion/decision, Community Center, Palmyra-Eagle High/Middle School

Jan. 10 -- 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., discussion/decision, Community Center, Palmyra-Eagle High/Middle School