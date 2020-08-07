'I believe Dr. Carlton Jenkins gets it': On first day, superintendent helps rebuild a parent's trust

“We want to make sure that we stay on top of it,” Zaleski said. “We’re so happy that he wants to be a partner and that he wants to address this at a systemic level, but we’re also not going to stop the movement to ensure there's oversight and transparency and accountability.”

Jenkins said he offered to set up a mentor for Londyn to make him comfortable reconnecting with school and begin the year “not with that (incident) on his mind,” and Williams said she appreciated that idea.

“That shows his effort in trying to build a relationship and trying to make things right and help,” she said. “The trauma that Londyn and my family is going through, it’s going to take time to heal, but he’s doing something positive so that we can move forward so that this situation doesn’t happen again.”

Williams appreciated Jenkins’ message, which was focused on an apology and “having human decency,” she said.

“He talked about racial disparities and everything that was going on in our country today,” she said. “He is working to make a difference in the district for Black students, but not just Black students, all students.”

