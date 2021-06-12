Hugs, pomp and circumstance: MMSD's in-person graduation ceremonies return

As families filed out of the stands and into the parking lot at Mansfield Stadium on Madison's west side, the sounds of parents trying to communicate with their graduates by phone were all too familiar.
“Where are you? We’re by the edge of the parking lot.”
But it was the first time such a scene has taken place in the Madison Metropolitan School District in two years, as in-person graduation ceremonies returned this weekend. The first among the four comprehensive high schools was West, which held its first ceremony at 1 p.m. and had its second slated for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
East was holding its ceremonies Friday, as well, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. Memorial, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Mansfield, and La Follette, 12:30 p.m. at Lussier Stadium, were scheduled for Saturday.
Capital and Shabazz high schools held ceremonies earlier this week at the Monona Terrace.
It was a significant moment of celebration for a class that experienced a senior year unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the last two months of their junior year before they were learning virtually for the first seven months of their final year of high school.
Friday afternoon, though, that didn’t seem to matter, as they celebrated all of their accomplishments in a mostly traditional fashion. One of the two West High student speakers, Eva Kinsey, acknowledged the odd circumstances of the past year and a half.
“Crafting this speech has been kind of weird considering that I haven’t stepped inside the building since March 2020,” Kinsey said. “Although COVID has changed our world and our lives permanently, that’s not what today is about.
“I mean, my parents always told me that I wouldn’t accomplish anything by lying in bed all day. But look at us now; we’re graduating high school.”
With high temperatures expected all weekend, the district even rescinded its mask mandate for the ceremonies to the relief of many families. Instead, umbrellas dotted the stands to keep the sun away.
“I am a teacher and I am incapable of not giving unsolicited advice,” West principal Karen Boran told the graduates. “If it weren’t so hot, I would talk about being kind and listening and thinking critically and about giving grace to people, especially at the end of a global pandemic. But it is hot.”
Moments like hugs, fist bumps and high fives, both during and after the ceremony, were among those missed a year ago as the district moved its graduation ceremonies virtual. One of those moments came between Dom Zappia, one of the two student speakers, and his father Tony, a teacher at the school.
“Dad, being able to spend these four years together has been nothing short of amazing,” Dom Zappia said during his speech. “You are the most courageously kind person I know and you always know what to say and what to do. I can’t express how meaningful it’s been to explore this school together. I love you, dad, and I’m so happy to be your son.”
Moments later, after finishing his speech, Dom Zappia ran off stage and immediately to his father, and the two shared a hug in front of everyone, instead of behind a computer screen.
