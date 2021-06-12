Hugs, pomp and circumstance: MMSD's in-person graduation ceremonies return

“I am a teacher and I am incapable of not giving unsolicited advice,” West principal Karen Boran told the graduates. “If it weren’t so hot, I would talk about being kind and listening and thinking critically and about giving grace to people, especially at the end of a global pandemic. But it is hot.”

Moments like hugs, fist bumps and high fives, both during and after the ceremony, were among those missed a year ago as the district moved its graduation ceremonies virtual. One of those moments came between Dom Zappia, one of the two student speakers, and his father Tony, a teacher at the school.

“Dad, being able to spend these four years together has been nothing short of amazing,” Dom Zappia said during his speech. “You are the most courageously kind person I know and you always know what to say and what to do. I can’t express how meaningful it’s been to explore this school together. I love you, dad, and I’m so happy to be your son.”

Moments later, after finishing his speech, Dom Zappia ran off stage and immediately to his father, and the two shared a hug in front of everyone, instead of behind a computer screen.

