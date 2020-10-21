How are Dane County districts with in-person learning doing with COVID-19?

That’s the same problem that led Cambridge to briefly close its elementary school, even as it has limited cases. Nikolay wrote in an email that he believed two teachers and one support staffer had tested positive since the school year began, but there had been zero known transmissions at school. However, 12 staff had to quarantine because of close contacts.

The district had about 80 students attending in-person.

Verona Area School District public information officer Raechelle Belli reported she hadn’t heard of any teachers or students testing positive for COVID-19, and the district had not been forced to close any classrooms or buildings for a positive test. VASD has 740 students attending in-person, with 720 in grades K-2 and another 20 in the 18-21 continuing education program.

Sinz also reported zero known cases in the Wisconsin Heights School District, though four students and two staff have had to quarantine.

The McFarland School District, which brought approximately 550 early childhood through second-grade students back in September, reported three active staff cases and no active student cases. For the year, there have been eight positive staff cases and five positive student cases.