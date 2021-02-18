How a variety of Evers' budget proposals could affect MMSD schools

If the state started counting those students as 1.0 for funding purposes, it would free up funding the district had planned to commit to that program for other opportunities.

OEO elimination

Evers is proposing to eliminate the Office of Educational Opportunity, a body that authorizes independent charter schools.

The OEO has authorized three charters to date, all in Madison: One City Schools, Milestone Democratic School and Isthmus Montessori Academy.

Those schools would be able to operate under their existing charter contracts until they expired, but would not be able to renew or extend the contract with OEO. Instead, they could enter into a contract with other authorizers — local school boards, among them — to continue their operation as a charter school.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.