How a Madison elementary school responded to four COVID-19 positives in one morning

Wilfrid's account offers a look at what school staff are dealing with, on top of educating their students and helping them through the ongoing global pandemic:

"Our school now starts at 9:10 a.m., and I heard about the first positive case on Wednesday the 15th (of September) at 7:15 a.m. from a text from our school nurse. By 8:30 a.m., she had confirmed 3 more cases, all in different classrooms.

I usually get to school at about 8:15, and was able to identify the first round of suspected close contacts based on where the children sit in their classrooms. At school, a student can be identified as a close contact of another student if they were within fewer than 3 feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer in a 24-hour period. A student who was within fewer than 6 feet of an adult for 15 minutes or longer in a 24-hour period would be a close contact of that adult.

Sometimes it's easy to identify close contacts; for example, if seating charts are closely followed and if everyone is consistently and properly wearing their mask in an environment. However, we are teaching human beings, and we know that sometimes human beings struggle to keep masks on properly all the time (for example, students outside complaining that it's hot), or they may move around in a space more than is ideal for easy contact tracing.