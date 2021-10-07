How a Madison elementary school responded to four COVID-19 positives in one morning

More than 1,200 students and staff in the Madison Metropolitan School District have had to quarantine since Aug. 18.
To determine who those students are, school officials have to go through a contact tracing process to identify "close contacts" and how to get them out of school immediately to lessen the chances of spread.
But what happens when a school finds out about four positive COVID-19 cases in a single morning before the school day has even begun?
Sandburg Elementary School principal Brett Wilfrid outlined the process he and his staff took when that happened last month in an email to the Cap Times. Sandburg has had a total of 15 positive cases among staff and students and 81 close contacts quarantined since Aug. 18.
Wilfrid's account offers a look at what school staff are dealing with, on top of educating their students and helping them through the ongoing global pandemic:
"Our school now starts at 9:10 a.m., and I heard about the first positive case on Wednesday the 15th (of September) at 7:15 a.m. from a text from our school nurse. By 8:30 a.m., she had confirmed 3 more cases, all in different classrooms.
I usually get to school at about 8:15, and was able to identify the first round of suspected close contacts based on where the children sit in their classrooms. At school, a student can be identified as a close contact of another student if they were within fewer than 3 feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer in a 24-hour period. A student who was within fewer than 6 feet of an adult for 15 minutes or longer in a 24-hour period would be a close contact of that adult.
Sometimes it's easy to identify close contacts; for example, if seating charts are closely followed and if everyone is consistently and properly wearing their mask in an environment. However, we are teaching human beings, and we know that sometimes human beings struggle to keep masks on properly all the time (for example, students outside complaining that it's hot), or they may move around in a space more than is ideal for easy contact tracing.
As each of the teachers came into the building that morning, I connected with them to make sure we were identifying the right close contacts. Some students who would be identified as close contacts had been absent for the last several days, sometimes classes switch with their pod-mates for math, for example, and sometimes teachers know things like who played with who with their masks off at recess or in each other’s homes.
As soon as I could verify close contacts (a total of 21), I had our secretary and Spanish translator (BRS) call families to try to catch them before the school day started to keep the students at home. We were successful with a few of them. It then got to be the time that the students were going to be coming to school, at 8:55 a.m. for outdoor supervision.
With my core team (psychologist, social worker, library media technology specialist, positive behavior support coach), and some great staff members (one special education teacher, in particular) who stepped up to help out, we took all of the students who were close contacts out of their classrooms immediately and sent them outdoors, where it would be safest in terms of mitigating the spread.
We had a team supervising them outdoors, some staff collecting their belongings from inside, and three of us calling families and explaining what it meant to be a close contact, what it means to be in quarantine, and that we needed them to be picked up from school. We also explained how long we expected them to be out of school and that we would be in touch with more information soon about the quarantine period and the asynchronous academic activities students could do during that time.
We continue to learn in this new reality, and one piece of learning is how superhuman school nurses have proven to be. They are the real heroes of this time, being able to do all of this on their own. Identifying close contacts, contacting families, explaining all of the dates (test by this date, return by this date with a negative test), and — perhaps most importantly — interacting with people who are disappointed, confused, or upset, is a very heavy lift. Like other schools, we are doing our best to support our nursing staff with this essential work."
