Horizon High School students learn life and knife skills in weekly cooking classes

The decision to include a kitchen area in plans for the new Horizon High School opened up a whole new world to its students.
The new space, which has a stove and a refrigerator, means students can learn to cook while also building their confidence at the high school, which is designed for students in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.
“I can’t think of something better to make a human more independent,” Traci Goll, director of the school, said about learning to cook. “They don’t even know how to use a knife.”
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has been providing food for students’ families. That led Brian Squire, youth and family initiatives coordinator at Second Harvest, to offer to come once a week with some other staff members and teach the students how to cook in the new space.
Goll said the cooking lessons weren’t an overnight success at the school, which is in its first full year at the new location after opening at the start of summer school. At first the cooking lessons created high anxiety and panic attacks for some students who needed to hear that the Second Harvest staff was coming to help, not judge.
“Thursdays used to be horrifying for our kids,” Goll said. “Now they all look forward to it.”
Squire saw the weekly lessons as a chance for the students to build confidence, improve their cooking skills and try different foods. For example, one week students made udon noodles with peanut sauce, tofu and vegetables and homemade spring rolls. That meal included edamame, and a number of students had not eaten the soybeans before but most tried them, Squire said. They also have made more familiar items, such as burritos and homemade macaroni and cheese.
Senior Alexis Grundahl appreciates having a sink, cupboards for dishes and an oven instead of just a microwave so food choices can go beyond ramen noodles and microwavable meals.
“There is an actual kitchen here,” senior Jessica Zuniga said.
Goll said Squire has been accommodating by allowing some choice in the menus. Recently the students made hamburgers, french fries and shakes at the request of one student who was getting tired of more healthy choices. Another day it was a seafood boil with crab, lobster, shrimp, sausage and potatoes, which was spread out on paper after it was cooked.
“The kids loved it,” Goll said.
One of the keys has been allowing students to have some ownership of their food, Squire said. For example, one of the days featured a “build your own” grilled cheese bar. When the students made hamburgers, they had various toppings they could put on them and various ingredients could be added to the shakes.
Squire said relationships and trust are being built though the food, and the trust piece is a huge part of the weekly time together.
“They are letting us be in their space,” he said.
He said some students have experienced trauma in relationship to food, so he always makes sure to make a large amount of food and enough for leftovers.
“When they visually see the food, they never have to worry about, ‘Is there going to be enough,’” he said.
Before the new location, Horizon staff members had been picking up food from Second Harvest and delivering it to families once a week. But the school’s new site also allowed some undesignated space to be turned into a food pantry, adding another dimension for students who may face food insecurity.
The old space for Horizon High School was essentially a one-room schoolhouse. It had one big classroom, one bathroom, one office and a main foyer.
The new space has a very large classroom, four bathrooms, three offices and two other spaces for conferences or small group education. The school also has a washer and dryer.
“We’re not always talking over each other,” junior Josefina Zuniga said. “You can go to separate spaces.”
