Homecoming confusion hits Madison schools as district OK's outdoor dances

"It is going to be up to the schools and their communities and their students," LeMonds said.

In light of the new guidance, Memorial High School Principal Matt Hendrickson said staff will meet with students to develop homecoming plans over the next week.

"We’re trying to use the criteria that the district laid out and have something organized for our students," Hendrickson said, adding it was the "right call" to not make a call on dances before the district weighed in.

Principals at La Follette and West did not return requests for comment Thursday. East High School Principal Sean Leavy told families Wednesday that homecoming plans would be announced in the coming days.

"As always, you are the best judge of whether you feel your student should participate in activities, and we encourage you to make the decision that is right for your family," Leavy said. He did not return a request for comment on Thursday.

Objecting to a potential second straight year with no homecoming DJ or slow dance, Madison students launched an online petition last week urging schools to change course.