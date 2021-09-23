Homecoming confusion hits Madison schools as district OK's outdoor dances

The Madison School District has said schools can hold outdoor homecoming dances even as two city high schools have already told families and students they will not host a dance this year.
The School District handed down guidance for homecoming events on Wednesday, saying schools may hold large outdoor events as long as COVID-19 symptom checks, contact tracing and other mitigation efforts are possible.
That now leaves the final call on dances up to individual schools. Yet before the district announced its guidance, West and La Follette high schools sent letters to families saying a dance would not be part of their homecoming festivities.
"There will be no dance this year," West High School said in an email to families Monday. "Due to the ongoing pandemic, some traditions and events have to be modified, but we are happy to announce West Homecoming has (mostly) returned!"
At La Follette, Interim Principal Mathew Thompson said "massive misinformation" had been spreading that the school's dance was canceled due to excessive fighting.
"This is patently false," Thompson wrote last Friday. "We cannot have a homecoming dance due to guidance from Dane County Madison Public Health and MMSD. The other high schools are NOT HAVING A DANCE as well."
But a district spokesperson said the announcements were premature and inaccurate. The district has been in talks with schools about homecoming event planning, spokesperson Tim LeMonds said, adding that principals had differing opinions on what this year's festivities should look like.
"It is going to be up to the schools and their communities and their students," LeMonds said.
In light of the new guidance, Memorial High School Principal Matt Hendrickson said staff will meet with students to develop homecoming plans over the next week.
"We’re trying to use the criteria that the district laid out and have something organized for our students," Hendrickson said, adding it was the "right call" to not make a call on dances before the district weighed in.
Principals at La Follette and West did not return requests for comment Thursday. East High School Principal Sean Leavy told families Wednesday that homecoming plans would be announced in the coming days.
"As always, you are the best judge of whether you feel your student should participate in activities, and we encourage you to make the decision that is right for your family," Leavy said. He did not return a request for comment on Thursday.
Objecting to a potential second straight year with no homecoming DJ or slow dance, Madison students launched an online petition last week urging schools to change course.
"After not being able to go to high school for almost a year and a half, missing out on sports, dances, school events, and just some of the best years of our adolescence, this has been an extremely challenging time for students," read the petition, which had over 2,800 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.
Nick Austin, a junior at West, said it's hypocritical to not have a dance when students are attending class in person and football games with full student sections are already planned for homecoming.
"The science is kind of on our side," he said, noting that a lack of a dance would encourage students to have their own parties without any social distancing or masks. "If we're masked up, it's just ridiculous that we can't have one. I've barely experienced high school. It's hard to grow up without that."
As Madison schools grapple with what an impending homecoming celebration will look like, at least a half dozen neighboring districts have finalized their homecoming plans in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Monona Grove, McFarland, Verona, Stoughton and Sun Prairie schools will host outdoor dances with masks recommended, according to officials at those districts. Students from outside the district will not be able to attend the dances at Monona Grove, Stoughton and Verona. At McFarland, guests from outside the district must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Middleton-Cross Plains is still discussing whether to have its dance inside or outside, said Shannon Valladolid, the district's spokesperson. If outside, masks will be optional, though guests from outside the district may not attend. The Wisconsin State Journal was not able to learn the homecoming plans for Dane County's nine other districts.