Students at Holy Cross Lutheran School get a chance to play a musical instrument that most schools don’t teach.

The seventh- and eighth-graders take a handbell music class for most of the school year. They sometimes play at regular church services at Holy Cross Lutheran Church or at chapel services and at other occasions.

“I realized we are kind of lucky,” eighth-grader Isaac Abraham said.

Besides the chance to play an instrument that few people ever pick up, some students said playing handbells also provides an opportunity to learn an instrument with ease.

“It’s a safe instrument to learn. Sometimes it’s really hard to learn other instruments,” seventh-grader Addyson Brakmanis said. “It is so stressful to learn how to do other instruments. This was so easy.”

Addyson said when she started she was surrounded by people who already knew how to play handbells and if you mess up it’s OK. She likes that it is a way to express yourself.

Eighth-grader Delaney Collyard also said handbells were easy to learn to play, and music director Nedra Griffin is part of the comfort level because she is not hard on students.

“You start playing, as soon as you get the tempo right, you feel right at home,” seventh-grader Moses Martin said. “It is surprising how easy it is to get into it and you still have this fantastic sound ... You’ll be surprised how easy it is to have a lot of fun.”

“The music is super pretty,” Delaney said. “It is a super easy way to praise God through music.”

Seventh-grader Claira Fregien said she first thought handbells were a weird instrument and they wouldn’t produce much sound, but together they are “cool and fun.”

“I like how it all comes together,” eighth-grader Katelyn Starkenburg said. “It is very rewarding that you get to play in chapel and church and everybody can see what you’ve been working on.”

Handbells give students a chance to play an instrument even if they don’t have the inclination or time to practice outside of school or don’t have the money to purchase one, Griffin said.

“It is a unique opportunity for the kids,” Griffin said. “For those kids, whether they are musical or not, it is just something different.”

She said she circles the notes with markers — red for ones played with the right hand and blue for ones played with the left hand — so it makes it easier for students to play.

“With bells, you are just ringing with your hands,” she said.

Yet students are able to produce a beautiful piece, and that gets them excited, Griffin said.

“It is a way for them to all be together and learn together, I am hoping in a fun setting,” Griffin said. “I love working with the kids.”

Because of the number of students, they are divided into two groups that meet on different days. During the third quarter of the year, the students switch to choral pop singing as a choir to prepare for a performance in the Lakeside Fine Arts Festival. Beginning April 25, the handbell groups will begin practicing to play at the school’s eighth-grade graduation ceremony.

For some occasions both groups will play, and at other times they alternate. In addition to playing at some regular Sunday services, once a month on average the students play handbells during the weekly Wednesday chapel service during the school year. They also play at the Veterans Day program at the school. Both groups play for the school’s Christmas program, and one of the groups performs for the Sunday School Christmas program. Last year the students went out into the community and played in the chapel at the All Saints Assisted Living facility for the residents and staff.

When Griffin moved to Madison from Minnesota, she started playing in the adult handbell choir at Holy Cross Lutheran Church to become more involved in the congregation and because she loves music. But when the director of the school’s handbell choir stepped down, she was asked if she wanted to fill that role, and for the past two years she has been directing the adult handbell choir. This year her role at the school expanded when she became the music director.

For last year’s graduation, Griffin separated the handbell musicians into seventh-grade and eighth-grade groups, and each played a different secular piece. The eighth-graders played “The Lord of the Rings” theme song, which was a detailed piece for them, Griffin said.

She said some of the students were really into the “The Lord of the Rings” book, and the music gave students the chance to use different techniques, such as striking the bells with a mallet, which gives a muffled sound. The students also used chimes, which have an external clapper mechanism, unlike handbells.

“It is a very unique experience we get to do,” seventh-grader Parker Griffin said. “I just feel very blessed that I get to do this with all my friends and just praise God.”