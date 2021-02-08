Hmong students bring rhythms of rainforest to life in Olbrich's Botanical Gardens program

Amid frigid weekend temperatures and snow piled high outdoors, Hmong students and their adviser celebrated a rainforest culture in the humid Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

East High School freshman Mai Chee Thao and her sister, sophomore Kao Nou Thao, wore traditional Hmong clothing as they danced to the song “Hmoob Tsiab Peb Caug” by Leekong Xiong and Dalee Chang.

Their synchronized movements reflected the words of the song about a Hmong New Year celebration where people dance and toss balls.

The sisters said it feels great to perform a traditional song and to show it to others.

“I also think everyone gets nervous when performing,” Mai Chee Thao said.

They were being filmed Saturday so others can learn about the traditions of the Hmong culture through an annual program at Olbrich called Rainforest Rhythms, which is being presented online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the program about the Hmong — an ethnic group in Laos — another Rainforest Rhythms program will focus on Cuba.