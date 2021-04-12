Hip-hop class has students learning to a new beat at Middleton High School

A hip-hop class at Middleton High School designed to tap into student interest will expand next fall to allow students to earn more credits following their passion.
Right now, students can take a one-semester or full-year hip-hop class taught by music and social studies teachers. Next year, health, physical education and English will be incorporated to create a four-credit academy-style model that’s being called a “hip-hop cooperative.” Students will take a full year each of English, music, social studies, half a year of health and wellness and half a year of theater.
“I’m really excited to be taking this (next year) because it is just one step further. I feel like they have outdone themselves every time,” junior Colin Keenan said.
This is the high school’s third year of teaching hip-hop. The first year, the course was designed and piloted as a music class to gauge student interest. Almost 200 students signed up, but not everyone could get in with a cap of 120 total over two semesters.
“We’re continuing to scale it up to kind of meet the demand of student interest,” said band teacher Doug Brown. “I like to tie our curriculum to support students where they’re at ... What we tried to do was take that hard work that was already happening and integrate it into the school curriculum.”
The class was conceived by Brown, who knew students were already creating hip-hop and engaging with it online. Andy Hartman, a social studies teacher, then joined in the effort.
“I would say these two educators in particular are relentless in their pursuit (to reach students),” said Jennifer Bien, instructional coach at Middleton High School. “What they are doing is really transformational.”
The new class will be designed as more of a collegiate academic experience, Hartman said.
“The students would sort of live and breath in a hip-hop designated space in the building,” he said.
Taking the hip-hop classes was a natural fit for Keenan, who said he got really interested in making music when he was in seventh grade and was “messing around on my mom’s computer with a garage band.”
“It’s been really helpful with learning the basics of making music (and) collaborating with your peers along with learning the history of where this music comes from,” Keenan said. “This is a great place to make music with your friends. The teachers are really nice and they help so much with getting you out there along with marketing.”
Hip Hop Evolution is a music and social studies class that is a semester long and introductory. Hip Hop II, also a music and social studies class, is a one-credit class that goes much deeper over the course of a year, allowing students to engage in project-based learning as well as an option to take the class for Advanced Placement human geography credit.
The semester-long course will continue to run next year, and the hip-hop cooperative will take the place of the year-long course.
Students enrolled in both classes now work through concepts in each of the five pillars, or elements, of hip-hop — DJing, breakdancing, emceeing, graffiti and knowledge of self.
Instead of studying composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven, students look at the work of hip-hop artists.
“We are teaching the same standards and reaching the same benchmarks, but the context is shifting the focus from the traditional western music to a more contemporary media,” Brown said.
Hartman has his students look at the political, cultural and historical aspects of hip-hop. Students figure out where their music comes from and get an understanding of the movement, which gives them a clearer vision of themselves and their voice, he said.
“I have very few (curriculum areas) that teach reading, writing and critical thought better than hip-hop,” he said. “It lends itself to kids who typically don’t engage in schools.”
Senior Phileas Smith came into the hip-hop classes with a strong background and experience as a music producer and artist and knows people who have worked with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.
“I figured that this class would give me an opportunity to expand my versatility,” he said. (The teachers) have really done a great job in laying out a curriculum. You can really learn the past of hip-hop.”
Junior Maryclaire Sullivan, who has taken many music classes and has experience with music production, said her interest has only grown since joining the yearlong class. A trumpet player, she comes from more of a classic band background.
“I really enjoy the opportunity we get to make music of our own. I also appreciate the lessons they do about the history of hip-hop and diving into that part of it,” she said.
The hip-hop class has opened up other opportunities for students, who have participated and placed in the DJ Summit in Madison, released original albums and created artwork. The school has hired students to work as DJs for dances such as homecoming, prom and the winter formal. The hip-hop classes have also helped students transition into college programs and work in recording studios.
“We are trying to harness that student engagement and harness that student talent and take it to the next level,” Brown said.
“I have very few (curriculum areas) that teach reading, writing and critical thought better than hip-hop. It lends itself to kids who typically don’t engage in schools.”
Andy Hartman, social studies teacher at Middleton High School