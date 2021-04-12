Hip-hop class has students learning to a new beat at Middleton High School

A hip-hop class at Middleton High School designed to tap into student interest will expand next fall to allow students to earn more credits following their passion.

Right now, students can take a one-semester or full-year hip-hop class taught by music and social studies teachers. Next year, health, physical education and English will be incorporated to create a four-credit academy-style model that’s being called a “hip-hop cooperative.” Students will take a full year each of English, music, social studies, half a year of health and wellness and half a year of theater.

“I’m really excited to be taking this (next year) because it is just one step further. I feel like they have outdone themselves every time,” junior Colin Keenan said.

This is the high school’s third year of teaching hip-hop. The first year, the course was designed and piloted as a music class to gauge student interest. Almost 200 students signed up, but not everyone could get in with a cap of 120 total over two semesters.

“We’re continuing to scale it up to kind of meet the demand of student interest,” said band teacher Doug Brown. “I like to tie our curriculum to support students where they’re at ... What we tried to do was take that hard work that was already happening and integrate it into the school curriculum.”