High school students from Verona and Finland present ideas for cross-cultural problem-solving

A transatlantic partnership between students from Verona Area High School and Otaniemi Upper Secondary School in Finland resulted in recommendations on a few topics of interest presented Tuesday morning.
The two classes were part of the first “Bridge the Pond” program facilitated by the European Parliament Liaison Office in Washington, D.C. Students met in small groups over the past month to discuss three central topics: how to make virtual learning better for students, address climate change and improve relationships between the United States and Europe.
An elected official from each country was on the Zoom call Tuesday to hear what the students had determined, as well as representatives from embassies. Democratic State Rep. Sondy Pope, whose district includes Verona, was excited by what she heard.
“I expect to see changes in the future from this generation,” Pope said after the presentations. “Based on what I’m hearing today, you are committed, you are passionate, you have great ideas.”
VAHS teacher Jason Knoll, who has long encouraged his students to get involved in international affairs, said it was a “great experience” for him and his students.
“The discussions the students have had in the past few weeks have been truly enlightening and I’m proud of the work they’ve done,” Knoll said. “I think that the future is bright when it comes to transatlantic relations and I think that we are on our way to strengthening relations between not just the U.S. and the E.U., but hopefully Wisconsin and Finland.”
Each of the topic areas the students covered included a mix of big-picture suggestions and smaller-scale ideas that can be implemented more locally.
Support Local Journalism
On virtual learning, VAHS student Christopher Lofts stressed that access is pivotal, as some students lack access to reliable internet or a working device to attend class. He also suggested schools create more venues for collaboration among students and one-on-one opportunities like office hours with teachers for complicated subject matter.
“I do not want to have quantum mechanics explained to me over email,” Christopher said. “It just simply doesn’t seem like it would work.”
While Pope acknowledged the challenge of funding some of their proposals, she made it clear she took their ideas seriously.
“I will probably be referring to it in future budget session meetings,” Pope said. “I wish I had a magic wand and could just provide all of those things.”
The climate change group shared disappointment they didn’t have more time to dive deeper into many aspects of the problem, but suggested solutions like more recycling, reducing urban sprawl, building more efficient new buildings and protecting more natural outdoor spaces through laws.
“There’s this whole climate anxiety that a lot of us young people are feeling these days and it felt good to actually do something about it that might have an effect on the world,” VAHS student Natalie Diller said.
The third group suggested expanding programs to foster relationships among youth in different countries, with sister schools, more language instruction in the U.S. and a Transatlantic Youth Parliament among the ideas to create “a more internationally minded youth,” as VAHS student Joe Kyle said.
Juha-Pekka Lehtonen, one of the teachers from the Finland class, said he was skeptical about the Bridge the Pond program initially — but he has already seen how it will pay off.
“I am convinced that this will be the beginning of many beautiful friendships,” he said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!