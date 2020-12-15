High school students from Verona and Finland present ideas for cross-cultural problem-solving

“I will probably be referring to it in future budget session meetings,” Pope said. “I wish I had a magic wand and could just provide all of those things.”

The climate change group shared disappointment they didn’t have more time to dive deeper into many aspects of the problem, but suggested solutions like more recycling, reducing urban sprawl, building more efficient new buildings and protecting more natural outdoor spaces through laws.

“There’s this whole climate anxiety that a lot of us young people are feeling these days and it felt good to actually do something about it that might have an effect on the world,” VAHS student Natalie Diller said.

The third group suggested expanding programs to foster relationships among youth in different countries, with sister schools, more language instruction in the U.S. and a Transatlantic Youth Parliament among the ideas to create “a more internationally minded youth,” as VAHS student Joe Kyle said.

Juha-Pekka Lehtonen, one of the teachers from the Finland class, said he was skeptical about the Bridge the Pond program initially — but he has already seen how it will pay off.

“I am convinced that this will be the beginning of many beautiful friendships,” he said.

