High school for students struggling with substance abuse moves to larger building

A Madison high school designed to help teens who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction is moving from a space with so little privacy that students sometimes had to be taken out to cars for one-to-one support.

Horizon High School’s old University Avenue space was essentially a one-room schoolhouse. It had one big classroom, one bathroom, one office and a main foyer. At times, one student would be meeting staff in the office while another student who was having a tough day would be talking to someone in the foyer. That left little flexibility if another student needed support.

“We would literally have to take them out in our cars,” said school director Traci Goll, whose desk was out in the open in the entryway.

The last time the school could meet in person before the COVID-19 pandemic, 16 students and five staff members were sharing one bathroom. Weekly drug tests added to the demand for the bathroom.