High school art student gets real-world experience in Mount Horeb show

“It felt like I was drawing the same thing over and over again. It didn’t feel like it had any meaning,” she said. “I realized I could use art to communicate things, ideas and opinions and things. That was a really nice outlet for me.”

The exhibit seeks to balance images with deeper meanings with ones that are “more ditzy,” like those featuring vegetables, she said. And while some may see a “body positive” message in some of the pieces, there are more ways to interpret the art, she said.

“It was really important to me that all the colors were purposeful and thoughtful and kind of exciting,” Adelaide said of the show, which features luminous pinks, oranges, greens and reds.

A socially distanced artist reception was held outside the exhibit late last month. Prints of some of the art were available for purchase, with 20% of the proceeds benefiting the Historium’s preservation and education efforts.

“As I walk through, I am completely moved by the images, the messages and the words she uses,” said Susan Tweedy of Mount Horeb, who attended the reception with her daughter, Ari.

Ari Tweedy and Benjamin Jaramillo Nicholson were chosen for the first year of the Student Spotlight Artist program.