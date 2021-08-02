High school art student gets real-world experience in Mount Horeb show

MOUNT HOREB — A paper sculpture of women’s reproductive organs. A portrait of George Floyd with the words “I can’t breathe” repeated on a wall behind him. A dress made up of mirrors.
They’re all part of the disparate imagery a Mount Horeb high schooler created for a new exhibit here designed to give budding artists real-world experience in putting on a show.
“A lot of the show is kind of my perspective of recent times,” said Adelaide Arrigoni, who will be a senior at Mount Horeb High School this fall. “I tried to be very real and raw.”
Adelaide was chosen to show her work in the second annual Student Spotlight Art Show put on by the Driftless Historium, the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society’s museum and research center. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit was set up in a “walk-up gallery,” an alcove set up behind a glass storefront at 100 S. Second St., and can be viewed from outside any time through Aug. 15.
Grouped under the title “Protecting Bodies,” the works represent a slate of “progressive” pieces intended to speak to “the human body, gun violence and emotion,” Adelaide said.
Adelaide, 17, who hopes to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, said she has enjoyed making art since she was little, but what she creates has changed.
“It felt like I was drawing the same thing over and over again. It didn’t feel like it had any meaning,” she said. “I realized I could use art to communicate things, ideas and opinions and things. That was a really nice outlet for me.”
The exhibit seeks to balance images with deeper meanings with ones that are “more ditzy,” like those featuring vegetables, she said. And while some may see a “body positive” message in some of the pieces, there are more ways to interpret the art, she said.
“It was really important to me that all the colors were purposeful and thoughtful and kind of exciting,” Adelaide said of the show, which features luminous pinks, oranges, greens and reds.
A socially distanced artist reception was held outside the exhibit late last month. Prints of some of the art were available for purchase, with 20% of the proceeds benefiting the Historium’s preservation and education efforts.
“As I walk through, I am completely moved by the images, the messages and the words she uses,” said Susan Tweedy of Mount Horeb, who attended the reception with her daughter, Ari.
Ari Tweedy and Benjamin Jaramillo Nicholson were chosen for the first year of the Student Spotlight Artist program.
“I can’t believe she was able to do this herself and fill this gallery wall and under the same theme,” Ari Tweedy said.
Lisa Santoirre of Mount Horeb called the exhibit “a little edgy but not unapproachable,” while her husband, Tim Santoirre, said it was “edgy but whimsical.”
Sally Leong of Avoca said she enjoyed the chance to meet Adelaide and talk to her about her future endeavors.
“It’s fantastic that such a young person is being inspired by creative activism,” Leong said.
High school art teacher Dana Showers said Adelaide’s artwork over the past three years has consistently had a message behind it. Another high school art teacher, Anna King, said that even as a freshman, Adelaide was able to articulate what she wanted to say with her art.
Showers and King worked with Destinee Udelhoven, executive director of the Mount Horeb Historical Society, to put on the show.
“This is just such a cool opportunity of our students because it gives them a real world artist (experience),” King said. “It moves their work beyond the school walls into the community. ... More people see their work.”
It also teaches students what it takes to put a show together, like creating a mailing list and doing the installation, King said.
Udelhoven came up with the idea for the annual exhibit through a partnership with the Mount Horeb High School art department because the society already was hosting a department art show. An expansion made the exhibit space possible.
“It is a great way to incorporate more of the artistic culture of our area,” Udelhoven said.
Students who live in the Mount Horeb school district can apply for the chance to show their work. The program is open to any student, including homeschoolers, and is designed for sophomores and juniors so they can use the experience on their college resume. Preference is given to students who plan to pursue art beyond high school.
