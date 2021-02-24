Hidden cameras at Madison East High were inside locker room office, room where students with disabilities changed

Both Anderson and Balles said they never looked at the videos.

Kapp was tasked with going through the footage because he was the custodian's supervisor. Kapp told police he only looked at the times between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. because that's when the custodian worked.

"Kapp said he never saw anyone but the custodial employee on the video, and he never looked at any video that had been recorded in those two rooms during the day as he had no reason to," Det. Julie Johnson said in the report.

The video also would have been overwritten in 10 days or so, multiple district staffers told police.

After a few days of monitoring the custodian and failing to catch him sleeping inside the school, Anderson told Kapp he could stop going through the recordings because it seemed like "a waste of time," Johnson reported. Within about two weeks, the cameras were disconnected but kept in place in case they wanted to use them again, Anderson said.

Frame said at this point, the cameras would have had a live feed, but in order to access it one would have needed the IP address and password, which Anderson deleted. The cameras were no longer recording.