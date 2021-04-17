'He's one of the greats': New Glarus man gets national award for 35-year career in band world

Mark Fonder, a member of the ABA and friend of Daehn’s for more than 25 years, said as a music teacher and musician himself, Daehn’s work always stood out because of how “unbelievably expressive” his music is, as well as how “friendly” it is for teachers to work with.

“He understood so much about just the pedagogy of each of the instruments, and so I appreciated not only the musicianship he brought with his music but his knowledge of the pedagogy,” Fonder said.

To celebrate the recognition, Swenson helped arrange a gathering of old and new friends, former colleagues and past students of Daehn’s at the Chalet Landhaus Inn in New Glarus Wednesday afternoon as he was presented with the national award.

“It’s wonderful to see a lot of these people from years back,” Daehn said. “I’m so pleased that they would come to this.”