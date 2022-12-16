Here's what you should know about honors classes in the Madison School District

The Madison School District wants to eliminate its stand-alone honors courses in favor of a universal earned honors program.

Proponents, including administrators, said the move would maintain education standards while creating a system that’s more equitable for everyone.

Opponents say they believe there are better ways of addressing equity that don’t remove educational options for advanced students.

The Madison School Board is preparing to vote on the controversial plan. This explainer breaks down key questions about the issue.

What is meant by ‘honors’?

Honors classes are offered mostly to freshmen and sophomores. They are intended to be more academically challenging than standard classes, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.

Honors sections are offered in core classes, such as English, math and science.

Students can enroll in a designated, separate honors class, where all of the students will earn an honors credit if they pass the course. Students have to opt in to these classes.

Additionally, students can earn an honors credit in standard classes by attaining the required grade and doing well on certain assignments.

Stand-alone, earned credits, AP: What’s the difference?

There is little academic difference between a stand-alone honors course and a regular course, LeMonds said, though most say it depends on the teacher.

The classes may use different textbooks, tests and materials, but the curriculum in all classes is based on the same grade-level content standards that are set by the state.

For example, a ninth-grade English course and a ninth-grade honors English course would be taught to the same standards of reading and writing. They have the same learning goals but may achieve the goals in a different way or at a different pace.

Maureen Mead, who teaches English at Memorial High School, said when she taught a stand-alone honors class she might move through materials faster or need to offer less support for students. She may do an extra lesson on a topic in a general class that she wouldn’t teach in an honors class.

“The content is irrelevant,” Mead said, because the standards are the same.

West High English teacher Bri Marshall told the School Board last week that there is “rigor” happening in both classes. She works with a group of teachers in both earned honors and stand-alone.

“Genuinely, our conversations about what we teach curriculum-wise, text-wise, skill-wise are very similar,” Marshall said.

For Moises Hernandez, who graduated from West High last spring and is a freshman at UW-Madison, his stand-alone honors classes were typically faster paced or included more work. But working to earn honors in a general class still required him to apply himself more.

“That’s how you earned it, by doing the extra work or going above and beyond,” he said.

His stand-alone classes didn’t give him that much deeper of an understanding of a subject than earning honors did, Hernandez said.

In his general Western civilization class, for example, he had to read an additional book to earn his honors credits, which allowed him to gain more knowledge than he normally would have.

“(Stand-alone) honors does feel slightly more rigorous, but usually still manageable,” West High senior Holly Wright said.

Wright said she liked the earned honors format, though, because it allowed her to dive deeper into classes and subjects she enjoyed without it feeling like too much additional work.

Honors classes are often seen as precursors for Advanced Placement, or AP, classes that students take later on, but the two are separate.

AP classes are designed by the College Board to give students the chance to earn college credit when they perform well on the exam given at the end of the course. Students have the option to take the test or not, and AP courses are most often offered to juniors and seniors.

How does a student earn honors?

Students can earn honors credit in their general classes when they “demonstrate a mastery” of the skills and content of the class, LeMonds said.

To do this, students have to maintain a “C” or higher in the class, and they must score at least a 90% average on performance assessments, like tests or projects.

Students take between two and six such assessments throughout a semester, LeMonds said, though it can vary depending on subject.

Students can earn honors for one semester or both semesters for yearlong courses.

In stand-alone honors classes, students need to earn at least a “D” to receive the honors credit, which Marshall told the School Board presents a problem.

“They could get a ‘D’ in that class and not have actually mastered it, not actually be proficient, but they’re getting an honors credit for it,” Marshall said. “And I would be honest in saying that I think that there are some students who are in those honors classes who are getting that credit who are not working remotely as hard as my students in my mainstream class.”

What’s the point?

Honors credits are added to a student’s transcript, but they’re largely symbolic.

Unlike an AP course, honors credits can’t be used for college credit, and they’re not used to get into better classes later on.

Instead, students may use them to improve their college applications or chances at scholarships.

Honors credits also can be incentives for students to show them they can excel in a subject, Mead said. Earned honors, she said, “not only gives (students) a safe space to show what they know, but it proves to them that they can do it.”

Why don’t some students sign up?

White and higher-income students are far more likely to take stand-alone honors classes than students of color and students from low-income households.

“Many kids from marginalized groups don’t feel prepared to go into honors classes, historically have not been prepared to go into honors classes, and feel out of sorts in honors classes,” Mead said. “They don’t think they can do the work; they think it will be too hard. They think that they’ll be treated differently because they’re a kid of color.”

Hernandez said he never felt discouraged to take any of his honors classes. Instead, teachers helped students explore that option.

As a sophomore, on the first day of class, Hernandez asked his chemistry teacher if honors chemistry might be a good fit for him. The teacher gave him some of the materials for the class to see if he felt comfortable with the work, and he enrolled in the course a week later.

“And I succeeded in the class,” he said.

But once in his honors classes, Hernandez said he felt out of place as one of the few students of color.

“It makes you feel alone sometimes,” he said. The lack of diversity doesn’t prepare students for the real world, Hernandez said.

Critics of eliminating honors, however, including some School Board members, said that the district should start better preparing students of color for advanced courses in high school.

Are there fewer behavioral issues in stand-alone honors?

Proponents of keeping the stand-alone classes also argue that the classes provide a learning space without as many behavioral issues and disruptions from classmates.

There is some truth to that, students said.

Hernandez said there was a noticeable difference in behavior and fewer disruptions in his honors classes. Wright agreed, saying students in honors classes are generally more motivated in the classroom.

“For general classes you’re really just a lot more likely to have kids that are not really interested in learning and might be less likely to do the work,” she said.

But, Mead noted, she “absolutely” witnessed behavioral disruptions in her honors classes.

Furthermore, she said, the idea that more problems occur in standard classrooms — which tend to be more diverse — is part of a problematic rhetoric. She wouldn’t say whether she had more trouble in one class or the other because she said she didn’t want to fuel that rhetoric.

“The people who are generating these conversations, these kind of questions, always feel to me like they’re well-resourced and they’re afraid of losing something,” Mead said. “Those people carry with them a particular bias about what the classroom looks like.”

Behavior has a lot to do with the access and quality of education a student receives, she added. “So, the kids who are sitting in honors classes are complying with a system that they benefit from. And students who are ‘the behavior disruptors’ are not benefitting from the same system and are being harmed by the system repeatedly.”

She said disruption comes from parents, too, not just students.

Focusing the conversation on behavior, she said, “is not fair or equitable to what’s actually happening overall.”

How many students would this affect?

The Wisconsin State Journal requested data on how many students take honors classes, the demographic breakdown of those students and the proficiency rate of honors students. LeMonds said that information could only be obtained through an open records request, which the State Journal has submitted. The school district has not yet provided the information.

Some data was reported to the School Board in April 2021, which appears to be the latest public data on honors enrollment.

Those numbers showed that in the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, 42% of sophomores and 36% of freshmen took only a stand-alone honors class.

Overall, 1,958 students took a stand-alone honors class that semester, 55%, or 1,077, of whom were white students.

Fewer students earned honors credits in their general classes, but that population was more diverse. For instance, of the 782 students, only 44% of them were white.

What are other districts doing?

Outside of Madison, most area schools don’t have stand-alone honors courses, though some have similar offerings or the opportunity to earn honors credits.

Monona Grove School District eliminated its stand-alone honors courses in 2019. Prior to that, honors classes were offered for ninth- and 10th-grade English, as well as biology and chemistry.

Additionally, Middleton-Cross Plains recently eliminated its stand-alone honors courses in exchange for embedded honors, “in order to allow all students access to honors-level rigor,” spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said.

Among other districts, only Oregon offers stand-alone honors courses in core classes. It does not have an earned honors option. DeForest offers one stand-alone honors course in chemistry, while Waunakee has an advanced English class. Mount Horeb offers college-prep courses that are similar to honors, but no earned honors credits. Cambridge, Marshall, McFarland, Sun Prairie and Verona have no honors programs. Stoughton School District spokesperson Abbey Sharp declined to disclose the district’s honors offerings.

Photos: Madison students return to school