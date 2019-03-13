Voters will choose three Madison School Board members on April 2, and the Cap Times is hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday, March 19 to give people a chance to hear the issues discussed and to make up their minds.
But what would you like the candidates to talk about?
Cap Times K-12 education reporter Negassi Tesfamichael and Simpson Street Free Press managing editor Taylor Kilgore will pose questions to the six remaining candidates — Kaleem Caire and Cristiana Carusi in one race, David Blaska and Ali Muldrow in another, and TJ Mertz and Ananda Mirilli in the third — but we would love to get your input about what those questions should be. If you’ve got a suggestion, please type it into the box below and we will see it right away.
Of course, you’re also welcome to come to the forum itself, which will take place in the auditorium at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave., 7-8:30 p.m.
There is no admission charge. If you do plan to go, please RSVP on our Facebook event page, but doing so is not required for admission.
Here’s the form for submitting questions: