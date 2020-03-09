Help choose debate questions for Madison School Board candidates

Voters will choose three Madison School Board members on April 7, and the Cap Times is hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday, March 17 to give people a chance to hear the issues discussed and to make up their minds.

But what would you like the candidates to talk about?

Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and Taylor Kilgore of the Simpson Street Free Press will pose questions to the five remaining candidates — Savion Castro unopposed in one race, Nicki Vander Meulen and Wayne Strong in another, and Maia Pearson and Christina Gomez Schmidt in the third — but we would love to get your input about what those questions should be. If you’ve got a suggestion, please type it into the box below and we will see it right away.

Of course, you’re also welcome to come to the forum itself, which will take place in the auditorium at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but Cap Times members do get preferential seating.