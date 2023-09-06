The school year started hot and humid Tuesday, renewing the concerns of parents and teachers about excessive heat and a lack of air conditioning in Madison schools as temperatures climbed into the 90s.

“It was so hot, and students were a lot more lethargic than they normally are on the first day of school,” said Nicole Hoffman, a first-grade teacher at Kennedy Elementary School. She said many students had trouble focusing, often sitting with their heads down on their desks or lying down completely in the nursing office.

Most of the district’s decades-old school buildings have some air conditioning in areas such as the main office, library or nurse’s station, but lack it in the majority of classrooms and other learning areas. All of the comprehensive high schools and the new Southside Elementary School are fully air conditioned, according to district spokesperson Ian Folger.

Some Madison schools have only 10% to 25% air conditioning coverage, Folger said. The schools with minimal air conditioning include Cherokee Heights, Elvehjem, Franklin, Huegel, Kennedy, Lapham, Leopold, Lowell, Marquette, O’Keeffe, Orchard Ridge, Sandburg, Sherman, Shabazz and Toki schools.

Madison School District warned students and families about the high temperatures Monday, saying school administrators would rotate students through air conditioned “cool zones” during the day and use fans in every classroom.

Temperatures are expected to be significantly lower the rest of this week and into next, with highs mostly in the 70s.

At Kennedy, Hoffman spent about five minutes in the air-conditioned library reading a book to her class. The other spaces offered as cool zones were too small to accommodate a large group of students, so the library was filled with classes trying to cool off during the day.

With a school population of about 560 students, the space quickly became crowded.

“We just went to one corner and I read a book to them,” Hoffman said. “That was nice to cool off for like five minutes, but yeah, it was rough.”

Virginia Kubat-Shaub, a parent of two children who attend Madison schools and another who recently graduated, said she’s concerned about the health risks excessive heat poses for students. She said her son with asthma is at particular risk for heat illness and dehydration.

Keeping students cool is a priority at the start and end of the school year, when there are often a few days with highs in the 80s.

In the past, Kubat-Shaub said, she has kept her children home from school during this time to avoid the heat.

The school districts surrounding Madison come closer to being fully air conditioned.

Verona, Sun Prairie, Monona Grove and Oregon districts all have fully air-conditioned buildings. The buildings in Stoughton and Middleton-Cross Plains districts are almost completely air conditioned, with only a few exceptions, such as school gyms.

But those districts have fewer buildings to monitor and cool. Sun Prairie School District has nine elementary schools and two middle schools, for example, compared with Madison’s 32 elementary schools and 12 middle schools.

Kubat-Shaub said she wants to see the district look more into solutions for excessive heat in schools. She said replacing HVAC systems and windows could be a good start.

Past school board leaders have considered bringing increased attention to air conditioning in schools. In 2022, former school board member Chris Gomez Schmidt suggested the board look at the feasibility of adding air conditioning to schools as part of the district’s facility maintenance plans and budgeting.

The district’s communication office was not able to provide an update Tuesday on additional air conditioning implementation.

In 2020, voters approved a $317 million capital referendum to fund large-scale renovations at the district’s high schools and to build Southside Elementary, which just opened.

“They have spent millions on remodeling and renovating almost all the high schools and have forgotten about the elementary and middle schools,” Kubat-Shaub said.