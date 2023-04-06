When Principal Nikki Harcus walked into the gym at Sun Prairie's Westside Elementary School on Thursday, her students could finally let out the cheers and congratulations they had been secretly practicing that morning.

Harcus found out last week that she was among 15 principals in the state who received the Herb Kohl Principal Leadership Award from the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators.

But it wasn't until Thursday morning in the gym, surrounded by her students and staff, that she found out she also was named the state's 2023 Elementary Principal of the Year.

"Walking into this today was unexpected and probably the greatest thing that's ever happened to me in my career. I'm super proud of my school," Harcus said.

"It's probably one of the best feelings I've ever experienced. There's so much love in this building in general and walking in and hearing the students yell, 'Congratulations Mrs. Harcus, we love you,' really captures who we are as a school," she said.

Harcus has been principal of Westside for seven years and the associate principal for two years prior to that. In that time, staff said she has prioritized building a sense of community and has been a guiding light for them as they emerge out of the pandemic.

"She's the heart of this school," said Jeff Hattori, associate principal of Westside. "She's such an innovator. She sees things she needs, things that need to be done and she figures out how to do it."

"As far as the schools go in Sun Prairie, she's ahead of the game with everything," he said. "She always wants to innovate, she always wants to try, she always wants to push the kids and the school as far as she can."

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation awards are given to a maximum of 13 public school principals and four private school principals or administrators each year, and from that list, an elementary and secondary principal of the year are chosen.

Each nominee is ranked using a rubric that scores them on things like community engagement and how that administrator works to improve education in their school. The principals with the highest scores receive the Principals of the Year awards.

Harcus has helped launch a community schools program, which has established a food pantry and clothing closet for students and families; a "walking school bus" that works to increase attendance; and a family assistance fund. She also has helped grown the after-school program.

She said Westside prioritizes "identity work," empowering students and families to understand who they are and how they fit into a community.

After the pandemic, Harcus brought in a local artist who worked with students to create a schoolwide mural that spans two hallways. She has worked with Westside staff on bringing back the normalcy and the "fun-ness" of school, Hattori said, making sure kids are learning and having needs met, but also that school is a place where kids want to be each day.

Harcus said her overarching philosophy is to love everyone and make everyone in the school community — from students to parents and staff — feel seen, and to highlight what they bring to the table.

"I really try to model for my teachers and my whole staff what it means to truly love a child," Harcus said. "In the morning I'll stand in the hallway and if kids are late, I'll say, 'Oh I'm so glad you're at school my day could not start until you got here.' And just really modeling for people how to create a sense of community."

"She knows every kid, she knows every parent, parents love her. She's the principal who probably gets the most hugs every day that I've ever seen," Hattori said. "She is 1000% supportive and just a phenomenal, phenomenal administrator."

Westside staff nominated Harcus for the Herb Kohl Leadership award in the fall, and she then had to fill out an application, which included essays and letters of recommendations. A committee of parents, classroom, school, district and state leaders then select the winners.

One of the Westside teachers who nominated Harcus said that she inspired staff with her "insatiable drive."

"It's been said that great leaders empower others to do great things and articulate a version of the world that does not yet exist. Nikki has convinced Westside staff that we can do great things and improve the school for our community unlike any other," the teacher said.

Westside Elementary will now receive a $6,000 grant that goes along with the leadership award.

"We're working on finding a community project to do as a school," Harcus said.

