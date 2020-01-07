Hearing officer finds 'no just cause' for discipline of teacher who used the N-word

An independent hearing officer has recommended that the Madison School District rescind its discipline of a teacher of color who last year violated the district's informal policy against staff use of the N-word, saying in a 28-page decision that there is "no just cause" for the teacher's disciplinary suspension.

Sandra Rivera, a bilingual social worker at the district's dual-language immersion charter school, Nuestro Mundo elementary, said in October that she was disciplined after she used the word during a staff meeting in March.

Rivera, who identified herself as a "black Puerto Rican," said that during a meeting on professional development activities to further the district's black excellence goal, "I brought up how to prepare ourselves better as staff members to address issues where students use racial slurs and insults."

She said another person at the meeting was surprised to hear that students used such language, so "I gave her a recent example I had witnessed, and wanting to be clear, I quoted the student and said the N-word, out loud and in its entirety."

In his Dec. 17 decision, hearing officer Dennis McGilligan recognized that Rivera's “use of the N word … was to discourage its use."