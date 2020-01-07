Hearing officer finds 'no just cause' for discipline of teacher who used the N-word

An independent hearing officer has recommended that the Madison School District rescind its discipline of a teacher of color who last year violated the district's informal policy against staff use of the N-word, saying in a 28-page decision that there is "no just cause" for the teacher's disciplinary suspension.
Sandra Rivera, a bilingual social worker at the district's dual-language immersion charter school, Nuestro Mundo elementary, said in October that she was disciplined after she used the word during a staff meeting in March.
Rivera, who identified herself as a "black Puerto Rican," said that during a meeting on professional development activities to further the district's black excellence goal, "I brought up how to prepare ourselves better as staff members to address issues where students use racial slurs and insults."
She said another person at the meeting was surprised to hear that students used such language, so "I gave her a recent example I had witnessed, and wanting to be clear, I quoted the student and said the N-word, out loud and in its entirety."
In his Dec. 17 decision, hearing officer Dennis McGilligan recognized that Rivera's “use of the N word … was to discourage its use."
“The Grievant’s expression of the word was in the context of pushing for the District’s black excellence and anti-racism efforts and specifically to initiate a discussion among educators about what professional development could be offered to move that work forward in their school," he wrote. "She asked what could be done as staff ‘to better prepare ourselves to respond to situations when a student uses the word to insult another student.’ She quoted an example of hate speech used by a student (stating the N word in its entirety) to demonstrate the need to address hate speech at Nuestro Mundo; a need that was not being addressed sufficiently.”
In a statement, Doug Keillor, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., the union representing Rivera in her grievance against the district, said "it is our hope and expectation that the district will honor this most recent decision and continue to move away from its zero-tolerance practice to one that involves a more restorative approach.
You have free articles remaining.
"MTI and its members are committed to work with the district and the community in this difficult but critical work," he said. "We hope that this decision will be a step toward making this a reality."
A spokesman for the district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The zero-tolerance policy on use of the N-word, implemented last school year by the district's former superintendent, Jennifer Cheatham, makes the use of racial slurs a one-strike-and-you're-out offense if uttered in front of students. The policy applies regardless of whether the slurs were directed at students or used in a derogatory manner.
It's not clear how many district staffers were fired or forced out of their positions last school year for violating the zero-tolerance policy. The district has confirmed seven, all of whom were white.
On Oct. 16, Marlon Anderson, who is black, was fired from his position as a security guard at West High School for using the N-word in front of a student a week earlier.
Anderson had been helping with a disruptive male student, who is also black, when the student repeatedly called him the N-word and other obscenities. In response, Anderson said he told the male student several times not to use the slur, including a phrase like "do not call me a N-word," using the actual word.
Interim superintendent Jane Belmore rescinded his termination shortly thereafter following widespread community outrage, including a walkout from West High and a march to district offices to protest the firing that included some 1,500 students, staff and community members.