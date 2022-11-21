'He put the needs of students first:' Sennett staff ask Madison School Board to reinstate principal

Sennett Middle School staff members are defending Jeffrey Copeland, their former principal, who was fired for off-color comments he made about a teaching applicant, saying he prioritized hiring qualified teachers.

They’re now pleading with the Madison School Board to reinstate him when the board reviews the case next week.

Copeland was fired on Sept. 26, just weeks into his position at Sennett, after he was recorded making comments about a teaching candidate who held a degree from the Dominican Republic and was not a native English speaker.

Copeland has since filed a grievance with the school district, and the School Board will review the incident on Nov. 29. Afterwards, they’ll issue a final ruling on whether or not to reinstate him.

Six people spoke to the board Monday night and eight individuals submitted written statements, all in support of reinstating Copeland.

During a voicemail that was left accidentally, Copeland complained about the qualifications of a teaching candidate and said the candidate “could barely communicate with me,” later saying, “they’re just giving people damn jobs.”

The school district said the comments were biased against the applicant’s national origin. But staff say Copeland prioritized hiring qualified candidates.

Because of staff shortages, Rigoberto Gallegos, a bilingual dual-language eighth-grade language arts teacher, expected the school district to simply fill the open positions Sennett had regardless of qualifications.

“But Dr. Copeland decided to do something different. He put the needs of the students first. He made the decision to place someone that was qualified in front of the students,” Gallegos said.

Others agreed, saying Copeland was known for “speaking plainly.”

“As an educator, when I’ve had the opportunity to speak and interact with Dr. Copeland, I can say that he’s always had respect for me and my interests, as well as my culture,” said Marlene Patiño. She’s a bilingual dual-language seventh-grade science teacher, whose second language is English.

“Speaking plainly is not a crime. But sometimes in Madison we can take things and turn it into a crime,” said Shannon Stevens, a school social worker who occasionally substitute taught at Sennett while Copeland was there. She said Copeland “didn’t mince words” but was always respectful.

When Copeland was initially fired in September, staff expressed that he had transformed the middle school, which had been experiencing behavioral issues.

“To use a cliché, it was a difference between night and day. There were clear expectations for students and staff, and there was a feeling that Sennett was a safe place, and a place for learning,” Gallegos said. “That alone should be enough reason to bring him back.”

Since his termination, Susan Abplanalp and Randi Kubek, who both recently retired from the district, have been serving as co-interim principals of Sennett.

“For the last eight weeks we’ve been rudderless. We’ve had two wonderful people as interim co-principals come and go part-time,” said Mika Oriedo, a seventh-grade math teacher. “There’s an old adage when you have two part-time you don’t really have one. We need a leader. We need Dr. Copeland back. We need our principal.”

And the progress that Copeland helped foster in his short time is now backsliding even more, staff said.

“We need the hope back in our school. There’s no other way to put it,” said eighth-grade science teacher Carmen Ames.

“It’s hard to teach kids that don’t have hope. And our kids had hope with Dr. Copeland,” Ames said. “I saw it in the way that they behaved in class. I saw it in their discussions that they had in classrooms. I heard it in hallways. That hope is missing right now.”

“The consequences of him being out are being felt more every day,” Erin Proctor, a Sennett staff member, said in a written statement. She asked the board to bring Copeland back “immediately.”

Other written statements were not immediately available on the School Board’s website at the start of Monday’s meeting. No one spoke in support of the decision to fire Copeland.

Copeland and the school district agreed to expedite the grievance process directly to the School Board, which is typically the final step in a four-step process.

The board may meet in closed session to conduct the review, but according to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, for matters of dismissal of an employee, that employee may request that the meeting be held in open session. The board must take a vote and issue a written decision within 20 days after the review is complete.