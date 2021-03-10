As the Wisconsin Legislature passed Act 10 in March 2011, then-West High School teacher Mark Nepper considered leaving the profession he’d been in for nearly two decades amid “a really intense, dark period.”

Though Nepper got past that initial doubt and made it nearly another decade in the profession, retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year, he saw the shift in how the public interacted with teachers compared to his first two decades in education.

“There is more judgment and it’s more negative judgment directed at teachers,” Nepper said. “Teachers are expected to cure the ills of society, but Act 10 took away substantial amounts of money and made it a very difficult prospect to go into the classroom and teach.”

A June 2016 report on school staffing in Wisconsin identified a variety of challenges facing the profession, from “fewer applications for every job” to the “substantial numbers” of staff who retired — many in the immediate aftermath of the 2011 legislation that gutted collective bargaining rights for most public sector unions.

Bryn Orum, who left the profession a few years ago and now works with the Greater Madison Writing Project, saw those issues play out in her own career.

She recalls searching for a job in the mid-2000s shortly after becoming a teacher, finding out that she was one of 300 or more qualified applicants for a high school teaching position. In her experience on interview committees after Act 10, “we did not have 300 applicants,” she said with a laugh, noting it was an even bigger challenge for rural districts that can’t pay as much.

The conversation around Act 10 and collective bargaining during the month of debate and protest over the legislation often focused on teachers, though it affected thousands of other public employees around the state.

The state’s 59,590 teachers at the time became a group to rally around that many could connect with given the public-facing roles educators have. While their average salaries have increased since Act 10, their pay has not kept pace with inflation. In addition, teachers must contribute more toward their benefits as a result of Act 10.

Supporters of the law have pointed to the billions of dollars in savings on public spending in the decade since Act 10’s enactment. But when looking back at the law, many educators who spoke to the Cap Times see instead what it has cost.

Lisa Biber, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater school of education in 2009, worried she wouldn’t find a job that paid enough following school budget cuts and Act 10. She stuck with teaching because of her love for working with students, but she’s noticed a change in how the profession is regarded by the public.

“I feel like I’ve really seen that open hostility that I saw when it was happening, I feel like it never stopped,” Biber said. “It’s kind of been almost a voice in the background, like a TV.”

Paying for performance

Five years after Act 10, Gov. Scott Walker likened teacher compensation in Wisconsin to players getting paid in the National Football League, based on performance rather than seniority.

“It’s about putting the best and the brightest in the classroom,” Walker said, according to the La Crosse Tribune. “If someone is an exceptional talent and wants to go into education, they can be rewarded for that.”

But such a system has increased the divide between the “haves” and the “have nots” of school districts, though neither category has teachers receiving the same compensation they did a decade ago relative to inflation. Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance executive director Kim Kaukl said that while rural schools always struggled to compete with urban and suburban teacher salaries, the benefit packages they offered helped make up that gap.

“When we lost that in Act 10, it kind of took one of those tools away for us to recruit folks into the profession,” Kaukl said. “We just couldn’t compete. Especially if you were a rural district within 50, 60 miles of an urban center.”

Take the Madison Metropolitan and Richland school districts as an example. In 2010, MMSD’s average salary was $52,022 with average benefits worth $23,536. The Richland School District, about 60 miles away, had an average salary of $45,799 but benefits worth $28,040, on average.

In the 2019-20 school year, MMSD’s average salary had risen to $60,556 with benefits about the same, at $23,376. That overall compensation increase of 11.1% still lagged the 20.7% inflation over the decade.

In Richland, while the average salary grew to $48,868, the average benefits remain well below what they were a decade ago, now at $23,767. Average total compensation in that district, then, has fallen from $73,839 to $72,632 without taking inflation into account.

Kimber Wilkerson, faculty director of the UW-Madison Teacher Education Center, said one change that can likely be attributed to Act 10 is future teachers becoming “more conscious of things like morale and more conscious of compensation and benefits and overall climate.”

“They’re a little more savvy about looking to see what that compensation might entail,” Wilkerson said.

Kaukl said the pandemic has exacerbated the challenges of the teacher shortage in rural districts, with schools having to move to virtual instruction at times when one or two teachers are sick or quarantining. But even pre-COVID-19, districts were increasingly going “the emergency licensure route,” having people without teaching backgrounds or who had taught a different subject area move to where they’re needed.

“You try to do your due diligence and make sure you’re moving people in there that you feel can do the job,” Kaukl said. “But it is an extra burden on the teacher, because to keep that emergency licensure you’ve got to pick up some additional credits … along with trying to teach at the same time.

“They’re going to have to learn on the job.”

Loss of experience

Shortly before Act 10 became law, some school districts around the state approved new collective bargaining agreements with their unions, extending the benefits that would be outlawed for a few extra years.

But the writing was on the wall for some teachers near retirement: it was time to get out.

“We lost a ton of really good teachers the first three, four years of Act 10,” said West High School dance and reading teacher Kelle Adams. “The amount of people who retired, even when they said, ‘I can’t afford to retire but I can’t stay teaching.’”

That, Nepper said, created a void for the younger teachers filling their roles.

“Because veteran teachers were leaving, you lost mentorship in schools,” he said. “That idea of losing that mentorship is really unquantifiable but I think it’s really significant in terms of the health of the school.”

For Biber, the sudden uptick in retirements created an opportunity. When she graduated in 2009, she recalled, there were three positions in her field available in the entire state that summer. After Act 10, “the market just exploded.”

“Suddenly I had like two job offers on the table, which was great, but it definitely impacted the hiring process,” Biber said. “Being a young teacher, the image of teachers in the state at that time was so disheartening.”

Teaching will “go in waves like that,” Adams acknowledged, but she’s noticed increased turnover among younger colleagues, as well.

“When you have a ton of turnover and you have more inexperience, which is not necessarily bad, but if you don’t have the experienced, seasoned staff, I think sometimes the quality of the teaching is lower because the pool is not as large that you can pull from,” she said.

Even for those who stay, improving themselves became a more challenging prospect, said former special education teacher Fred Swanson, who retired from MMSD in 2019.

“There was an inability to do any further education, there was an inability to go to conferences, there was an inability to better yourself,” Swanson said. “Act 10 flatlined everybody’s learning.”

Changes in the pipeline

Teacher education programs around Wisconsin graduated 800 more teachers in the 2017-18 school year than they had in 2011-12.

But those overall numbers mask some underlying challenges that are part of the nationwide teacher shortage facing schools.

Wilkerson noted that “the number of teachers we are producing each year has stayed constant,” but said if there are 100 spots available in the program, they might now have 120 applicants instead of the 200 they had before.

“There’s been a decrease in the overall numbers of people choosing to pursue teacher education,” Wilkerson said, stressing that it’s challenging to link it directly to Act 10 as “it mirrors what has happened nationwide.”

Once students graduate from the programs, many avoid the state’s public school system, with just 66.9% of 2017-18 graduates employed in a Wisconsin public school the following year. That was the highest percentage in any year since Act 10, and the latest available report on teacher preparations programs from the Department of Public Instruction.

“Between one-half and one-third of the potential supply of new educators in Wisconsin has been lost almost immediately in recent years,” the DPI report found.

Even as it was happening, it forced those considering becoming a teacher question their decision. Molly Deegan, now a second-grade teacher in Evansville, was a sophomore at UW-Whitewater during Act 10 and recalled asking her mother — also a teacher — if she should keep after her teaching degree as she watched others in her cohort drop out.

“I kind of looked through rose-colored glasses up until that point when it came to the teaching profession,” Deegan said. “I had really only seen or experienced the good parts.

“It really surprised me to hear the way people talked about the teaching profession.”

Michael Jones, the West High School Dean of Students and president-elect of Madison Teachers Inc., said the changes in the profession he’s seen since Act 10 lead him to stress the challenges of the job with any student who expresses an interest.

“How many people are excited to be teachers?” Jones said. “Usually, when I hear from a young person, ‘Hey I’m interested in teaching,’ I spend my time trying to convince them not to be a teacher or just being like, ‘Are you sure you want to be a teacher because you have to deal with this, this, this, this and this.’”

For those that are undeterred, he said, “then I will fight to the death to make sure you are a teacher.”

Trust and respect

Jason Knoll had a student teacher at the time of Act 10.

“I felt bad for him,” the Verona Area High School teacher recalled. “I was like, ‘Are you sure you want to get into teaching?’”

Now, his own son is expressing an interest in following Knoll and his wife in their teaching footsteps. While he’s “really proud of him for thinking about that,” Knoll said he can understand why it’s not an attractive profession for many people.

“We’re totally underfunded, we’re overworked and we’re blamed for society’s problems,” he said. “I don’t blame anybody for not getting into it.”

It’s a “physically, mentally and emotionally draining profession,” as Jones put it.

That was true before Act 10, but the rhetoric surrounding teachers at the time “was a major turning point,” Adams said, recalling being called a “lazy union thug.

“There was just more feeling like what I did as a professional wasn’t realized,” she said. “I just was made to feel like I was not knowledgeable in my craft, there was a lot more divisiveness among administration. I think there’s more fear because we have less protections.”

Orum, who now helps teachers develop professionally through the Writing Project, said being a teacher is “a different kind of career than a lot of people might go to,” but the benefits and respect were part of a “deal with the public” that Act 10 upended.

Like people supporting their congressperson while having a low opinion of Congress as a whole, Orum said those who were in favor of Act 10 often love their kids’ teacher, “but then they think about teachers as a nebulous group, they have a different opinion.” The rhetoric about teachers at the time has “contributed to a general sort of disrespect for educators that I don’t know how or if we’ll get that back here for a long time.”

“It doesn’t make the profession seem very attractive to young people or people changing careers to publicly degrade the professionals in this field and to take away their rights and benefits to balance budgets on the backs of teachers,” she said. “That narrative has persisted in a lot of ways that have made it very difficult to be a teacher.”

Teacher activism

Knoll was the vice president of the Verona Area Education Association in 2011, and spoke at the state Assembly’s first hearing on Act 10.

“I was nervous, really nervous,” he recalled, despite his experience speaking in front of a full classroom every day.

That experience has inspired him in the years since “to really think about the injustices that I see in the world and what I can do to speak up.”

“I think the big thing is I’m not afraid to speak my mind now about topics, especially ones that I’m passionate about,” Knoll said. “Whether it’s speaking up in defense of teachers or a few years back the talk about arming teachers, it was like, ‘No.’”

That sort of activism and speaking up has spread around the country, beginning just months after teachers filled the Capitol Square in Madison, when thousands attended a “Save Our Schools March” near the White House in Washington, D.C. The decade that has followed has featured teacher activism on pensions, pay, school funding and standardized testing that has gained national prominence.

“Thinking about the teacher protests and walkouts that we saw not too long ago across the country, Wisconsin was the canary in the coal mine for a lot that came later,” Orum said.

There was never a strike over Act 10 here, but Adams remembers the actions discussed by Madison teachers at the time were “borderline strike.” Swanson wishes they had gone further, and believes teachers and their unions had an opportunity to have “hard conversations” that would’ve changed the narrative surrounding Act 10 and created better long-term outcomes.

“We missed the boat on a lot of things,” he said. “We literally could’ve taken the conversation hostage and kind of steered to certain things and we just didn’t do that.”

Teachers did call in sick here and elsewhere in the state, with MMSD schools closed for four days.

“Calling in sick that first night, and that was still when we didn’t do it over the computer so you had to call and use your voice; I sat down when I was done and was kind of shaking and like, ‘Here we go,’” Adams recalled.

For Adams and others at the time, being at the protests served as a reminder of the support they had beyond their own ranks, even as legislators and many voters supported the legislation at hand.

“You felt this incredible energy at the Capitol when you were in the midst of the protest and you are surrounded by so many people who believe like you do that this is the wrong direction for the state to go,” Nepper recalled.

The feeling was fleeting, however, though to this day he said he still hears the chant of “This is what democracy looks like!” “echoing through the concrete canyons downtown.”

“When the day would end and we would walk away from the Capitol, you just felt this drain of energy and this sadness would creep in for me,” he said. “You knew that we weren’t going to win. I think we all acknowledged we weren’t going to win, but we had to fight.”

After the four days of school closure and the weekend in the middle — during which Nepper and Adams would see some of their students who had marched from West to the Capitol — teachers returned to school and their normal routine.

There was a moment that reminded them of what teaching was about. Along one hallway was a bulletin board, signed by hundreds of students, that said, “Thank you teachers.”

“When I stood in front of that photo and looked at it, I started to cry,” Nepper said. “A tough guy like me, I started to cry.”

