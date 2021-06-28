Harbor Athletic Club summer camp exercises students' bodies and minds

A successful program that combined academics with athletics during the school year led to its re-creation as a summer camp.
The enrichment program at Harbor Athletic Club in Middleton was started as a way for students to participate in online learning and take part in other activities while their schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have a bachelor’s in studies of education so I was like, why aren’t we doing this for the summer,” said Brittany Pavlik, youth program assistant. “As a parent and as someone in the field (of) education, I feel throughout summer (students’) brains should be active and used ... Your brain is (like) a muscle, too. You have to exercise it.”
So this summer, Harbor launched 12 weeks of camps that take advantage of the athletic club setting but also bring in educational elements.
The camps run through Aug. 27. The weekly themes include superheroes, recycling, summer Olympics and carnival. They’re designed for children ages 7 and up and enrollment is still open.
Fifth-grader Tate Emerick, who was in his third week of Harbor Summer Camp, said he wasn’t too sure about it when he first learned he was going.
“Oh boy, another summer with a whole bunch of camps,” Tate said he was thinking at the time. “Once I got here, it was fun.”
He said he is enjoying being able to swim every day and going on the field trips.
The theme last week was “water explorers.” On Friday, campers made a water clock, which is a device for measuring time by the gradual flow of water, and a lava lamp with oil and water.
Fourth-grader Fiona Cooper said she has enjoyed going on the field trips, especially the one during the water explorers week to Devil’s Lake State Park.
“It’s really fun. It’s a nice way to not be sitting at home all summer,” said seventh-grader Anabelle Keen. “I really like just seeing other people.”
Seventh-grader Jolie Dorris also expressed joy in being able to see others since she has been social distancing so much.
“I like that I’m meeting people that I haven’t really talked to in a while,” she said.
Sixth-grader Elliot Mauer said he was enjoying everything about camp, which he missed out on last year because of the pandemic.
“It’s fun to take a break from normal life,” he said.
Stepping it up
In addition to the school-year programming during the pandemic and an after-school program, Harbor had tried a couple of weeks of a camp-type program last summer. But this is the first summer for a comprehensive program that includes educational activities, crafts, outdoor exploration, swimming and other movement activities.
Some of the activities involve problem-solving, such as an activity where campers had to transport an egg without using their hands.
“These kids get to surprise themselves,” Pavlik said.
The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays except for Wednesday, when it goes until 3 p.m. because of field trips. Harbor Athletic Club members get a discount.
Flexible facilities
The campers spend time in outdoor space at the athletic club and can go inside to the youth enrichment space in the Harbor Wellness Studios building during inclement weather.
“We’ve been creative with the space,” said John Wegner, youth fitness director, who has a bachelor’s degree in health, human performance and recreation.
The school-year programming “kind of opened the door” to other ways to look at the athletic club’s offerings for youth, which have expanded and changed, Wegner said.
The pandemic “forced us to be creative,” he said.