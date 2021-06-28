Harbor Athletic Club summer camp exercises students' bodies and minds

He said he is enjoying being able to swim every day and going on the field trips.

The theme last week was “water explorers.” On Friday, campers made a water clock, which is a device for measuring time by the gradual flow of water, and a lava lamp with oil and water.

Fourth-grader Fiona Cooper said she has enjoyed going on the field trips, especially the one during the water explorers week to Devil’s Lake State Park.

“It’s really fun. It’s a nice way to not be sitting at home all summer,” said seventh-grader Anabelle Keen. “I really like just seeing other people.”

Seventh-grader Jolie Dorris also expressed joy in being able to see others since she has been social distancing so much.

“I like that I’m meeting people that I haven’t really talked to in a while,” she said.

Sixth-grader Elliot Mauer said he was enjoying everything about camp, which he missed out on last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s fun to take a break from normal life,” he said.

Stepping it up