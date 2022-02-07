Hamilton Middle School musician wins Midwest competition en route to soloist career

It’s not every day that middle school orchestra students get to learn from a peer like eighth-grader Momo Fredrickson.
Momo, a student at Hamilton Middle School, placed first in the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory junior orchestra division of the Walgreens National Concerto Competition. She competed in late December and won with her performance of Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1. She has been invited to play as a soloist with MYAC’s Concert Orchestra in its winter concert Feb. 19 in Pick-Staiger Concert Hall at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Niiki Hakala is a first-year orchestra teacher at Hamilton after teaching band for 19 years at four other schools. She said Momo is the most talented student she has taught, and while Hakala can work with students on the basics, Momo can teach them the more technical aspects of playing instruments in an orchestra. Momo plays viola at her school because her parents thought it was a good idea to broaden her musicality.
“Obviously, she has more experience in orchestra than I do,” Hakala said. “If she needs to explain more, like curve your finger a little more, she could explain that better than I ever could.”
Hakala said she considers Momo an assistant.
“One of my biggest concerns when I realized her experience and skill was that she would be completely bored in class but giving her that leadership role gives her more of a purpose,” Hakala said.
“The students totally respect her. No one is jealous of her. They appreciate her help and they ask her for help.”
MYAC is the Midwest’s largest center for youth music education and includes orchestra, jazz, choir, chamber music, music theory and composition programs.
This is the fourth year Momo has taken part in the Walgreens National Concerto Competition. She also won when she was a sixth-grader and competed last year but was not allowed to place because of the contest rules regarding repeat winners. She also received an honorable mention as a fifth-grader.
Momo said playing with the orchestra and working with the conductor a second time will be easier in some ways and harder in others. It will be easier to understand the orchestral part, but it will be a different orchestra and the piece she is playing this time is quite complex.
“Because this is two years later, I feel like I have more experience and knowledge than I did in sixth grade. So I hope I can share my ideas more clearly with the orchestra and I am really hoping that they will have an equally stimulating experience preparing this piece as I am,” she said.
Momo said she started playing violin through Suzuki Strings of Madison when she was 3. After quickly progressing, she graduated from the program and continued her studies with a different private instructor so she could learn more advanced music. Later, the instructor suggested she to go to the summer camp at MYAC, where she joined the chamber music and youth orchestra programs.
Momo was invited to perform at one of the master classes at MYAC, which was taught by world-renowned violinist Janet Sung, a violin professor and strings department chair at DePaul University School of Music in Chicago. They formed a mutual connection, and later Momo started taking lessons from Sung, whom Momo considers her “dream teacher.”
“I could see that she had wonderful potential, even at that young age. She already had considerable technique and musicality for her age, and was also eager to learn and quick to respond to suggestions,” Sung said. “Winning the Walgreens competition and having the opportunity to perform solo with orchestra is a huge honor. It takes musical maturity to manage that situation.”
Momo said she spends almost every Saturday from late August to sometime in May in the Chicago area where she has a lesson with a private teacher and practices with two orchestras and a chamber music group at the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory. Momo’s family, which includes her dad and mom, Danny and Rie Fredrickson, and her sister, Charlotte, 2, all pile into the family vehicle at 5 a.m. for the trip, arriving home usually around 10 p.m.
“We’re like Momo’s team,” Rie Fredrickson said.
Momo, who also studies piano with a private teacher and attends summer music camps, said her parents encouraged her to practice when she was young. Her mom said it didn’t take long for Momo to show some real interest in playing the violin.
“When she was little we just did our best to keep up with her,” Rie Fredrickson said.
Momo plans to attend music conservatory and become a professional violin soloist.
“As I got older I realized that my dream is to be a soloist and that motivated me to practice more and study a wider variety of music,” she said.
