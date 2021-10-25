Halloween parties help fund Monona Grove Black Student Union trip

The Halloween party at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove gave elementary-age students a chance to try out their costumes and dance with friends. Behind the scenes the event was much more.
It was a fundraiser for a trip by the Monona Grove High School Black Student Union to visit historically Black colleges and universities in the New Orleans area. The student members also will take part in some service learning. The trip is scheduled for April.
Mia Villaron, a junior at Monona Grove High School, worked with other members of the organization to help run the concession stand at Friday’s Halloween party.
“It was just amazing. I had so much fun,” said Villaron, who joined the organization this year.
“If I didn’t join the club I wouldn’t have had the experience with the friends there. It was just a nice bonding moment.”
By being in the concession stand she also had a front-row view of the younger students dancing to music played by DJ Justin Neal.
“They were all having a great time,” she said.
The other significant aspect of the event was the main organizer, the Forever Friends Diversity Club of Cottage Grove. The Halloween party represented the club’s backbone — bringing families in Cottage Grove and Monona together to promote an inclusive and engaged community.
It was the first of two events where Forever Friends and the Black Student Union are collaborating to raise money for the trip to New Orleans. Another fundraiser, also a Halloween party, is planned for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Doundrins Distilling Cocktail Garden at 300 Progress Drive in Cottage Grove. While the event will be geared more toward adults, it is open to all ages and the outside venue features a playground structure. It will feature Halloween portraits by Tim Fitch Photography, a costume contest, Neal as the DJ and food carts.
Toren Young, one of five advisers for the Black Student Union, belonged to the organization when he was a Monona Grove High School student and was president when he graduated in 2016. He is now the student and family engagement specialist and assistant varsity football coach at the school.
“Looking back when I was a student, we did a lot of great things, but we didn’t have one big trip to shoot for,” Young said.
But Young said he talks to students about dreaming big.
“For the first time, our students will see professors that look like them, staff members that look like them and students that look like them,” he said. “It makes (college) feel like a realistic dream. It makes them feel like they belong a little bit more.”
In addition to visiting the colleges, the students will take part in some service learning.
Villaron, who wants to become a nurse and then later perhaps a pediatrician or midwife, said she likes working together to raise money for the trip where she expects to learn more about Black culture and history.
“I think the most thing I am looking forward to is helping to clean up from the Hurricane Katrina,” said junior Nevaeh Cloud, who would like to work as a nurse or cardiologist.
She joined a similar organization called the Student of Color Union when she was a seventh-grader before joining the Black Student Union when she started high school. The organization does community service work, helps prepare students for post high school and is involved in other activities to promote unity in the school and community.
“I’m biracial and I feel like I fit with them and I want to help them succeed and make the group bigger for the future,” Cloud said. “We come together as a community. ... It doesn’t matter your race, you can still join.”
The Black Student Union already had a connection to Forever Friends because it gives out the Ann Ahearn Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship to a graduating senior of color in the Monona Grove School District. So the Black Student Union reached out to Forever Friends for an idea on how to fundraise for the trip.
Forever Friends was the brainchild of Ann Ahearn, who quickly got other parents on board. Ahearn died in 2020, and now the organization is predominantly spearheaded by her husband and Neal and his wife, Anna, who have biracial children.
Jim Ahearn said when his wife launched Forever Friends, she reached out to the Black Student Union and got the group involved immediately to help volunteer at the organization’s events and serve as role models to youngsters.
Ann Ahearn created the organization because she saw a predominantly white community with white privilege but wanted something different for her two Black children, Jim Ahearn said. The organization raises money to help facilitate equity in the community with such projects as buying bike helmets for students who can’t afford them and buying library books that are inclusive.
“It was important for our kids to grow up in a community that was inclusive and equitable and we saw a lot of signs that it wasn’t,” Jim Ahearn said. “We needed to start somewhere.”
