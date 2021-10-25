Halloween parties help fund Monona Grove Black Student Union trip

Villaron, who wants to become a nurse and then later perhaps a pediatrician or midwife, said she likes working together to raise money for the trip where she expects to learn more about Black culture and history.

“I think the most thing I am looking forward to is helping to clean up from the Hurricane Katrina,” said junior Nevaeh Cloud, who would like to work as a nurse or cardiologist.

She joined a similar organization called the Student of Color Union when she was a seventh-grader before joining the Black Student Union when she started high school. The organization does community service work, helps prepare students for post high school and is involved in other activities to promote unity in the school and community.

“I’m biracial and I feel like I fit with them and I want to help them succeed and make the group bigger for the future,” Cloud said. “We come together as a community. ... It doesn’t matter your race, you can still join.”

The Black Student Union already had a connection to Forever Friends because it gives out the Ann Ahearn Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship to a graduating senior of color in the Monona Grove School District. So the Black Student Union reached out to Forever Friends for an idea on how to fundraise for the trip.