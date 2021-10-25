 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween parties help fund Monona Grove Black Student Union trip
0 Comments
alert top story
SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT | MONONA GROVE

Halloween parties help fund Monona Grove Black Student Union trip

  • 0
School Spotlight

Rickey and Savannah Richards dressed up with their children, including third-grader Jedi, to attend a Halloween party organized by the Forever Friends Diversity Club as a fundraiser for a trip by the Monona Grove High School Black Student Union to visit historically Black colleges and universities in the New Orleans area.

 PAMELA COTANT, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The Halloween party at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove gave elementary-age students a chance to try out their costumes and dance with friends. Behind the scenes the event was much more.

It was a fundraiser for a trip by the Monona Grove High School Black Student Union to visit historically Black colleges and universities in the New Orleans area. The student members also will take part in some service learning. The trip is scheduled for April.

School Spotlight

Members of the Monona Grove High School Black Student Union  from left, freshman Karina Pedracine, sophomore Kyliegha Daniels and juniors Nevaeh Cloud and Mia Villaron  help customers at a concession stand during the Halloween party.

Mia Villaron, a junior at Monona Grove High School, worked with other members of the organization to help run the concession stand at Friday’s Halloween party.

“It was just amazing. I had so much fun,” said Villaron, who joined the organization this year.

“If I didn’t join the club I wouldn’t have had the experience with the friends there. It was just a nice bonding moment.”

By being in the concession stand she also had a front-row view of the younger students dancing to music played by DJ Justin Neal.

School Spotlight

Dressed as a vampire, second-grader Erica Faughnan plays on a playground structure in Bakken Park in Cottage Grove. The Halloween party was organized by the Forever Friends Diversity Club in conjunction with the Monona Grove High School Black Student Union. 

“They were all having a great time,” she said.

The other significant aspect of the event was the main organizer, the Forever Friends Diversity Club of Cottage Grove. The Halloween party represented the club’s backbone — bringing families in Cottage Grove and Monona together to promote an inclusive and engaged community.

School Spotlight

Halloween party attendees have their photo taken in front of a backdrop. Dressed as characters from "The Little Mermaid" are, from left, 4-year-old Gracie Ellis, Stephen Ellis, second-grader Sophie Ellis, eighth-grader Keegan Sullivan, Emily Evenson and Evianna Ellis, 11 months, front.

It was the first of two events where Forever Friends and the Black Student Union are collaborating to raise money for the trip to New Orleans. Another fundraiser, also a Halloween party, is planned for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Doundrins Distilling Cocktail Garden at 300 Progress Drive in Cottage Grove. While the event will be geared more toward adults, it is open to all ages and the outside venue features a playground structure. It will feature Halloween portraits by Tim Fitch Photography, a costume contest, Neal as the DJ and food carts.

Toren Young, one of five advisers for the Black Student Union, belonged to the organization when he was a Monona Grove High School student and was president when he graduated in 2016. He is now the student and family engagement specialist and assistant varsity football coach at the school.

“Looking back when I was a student, we did a lot of great things, but we didn’t have one big trip to shoot for,” Young said.

But Young said he talks to students about dreaming big.

“For the first time, our students will see professors that look like them, staff members that look like them and students that look like them,” he said. “It makes (college) feel like a realistic dream. It makes them feel like they belong a little bit more.”

In addition to visiting the colleges, the students will take part in some service learning.

Villaron, who wants to become a nurse and then later perhaps a pediatrician or midwife, said she likes working together to raise money for the trip where she expects to learn more about Black culture and history.

School Spotlight

Kyliegha Daniels, left and Nevaeh Cloud sell glow sticks to Halloween party attendees.

“I think the most thing I am looking forward to is helping to clean up from the Hurricane Katrina,” said junior Nevaeh Cloud, who would like to work as a nurse or cardiologist.

She joined a similar organization called the Student of Color Union when she was a seventh-grader before joining the Black Student Union when she started high school. The organization does community service work, helps prepare students for post high school and is involved in other activities to promote unity in the school and community.

“I’m biracial and I feel like I fit with them and I want to help them succeed and make the group bigger for the future,” Cloud said. “We come together as a community. ... It doesn’t matter your race, you can still join.”

The Black Student Union already had a connection to Forever Friends because it gives out the Ann Ahearn Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship to a graduating senior of color in the Monona Grove School District. So the Black Student Union reached out to Forever Friends for an idea on how to fundraise for the trip.

School Spotlight

Monona Grove High School Black Student Union members Kyliegha Daniels, left, and Nevaeh Cloud help Brooke Teigen and her daughter Madison Moe at the concession stand.

Forever Friends was the brainchild of Ann Ahearn, who quickly got other parents on board. Ahearn died in 2020, and now the organization is predominantly spearheaded by her husband and Neal and his wife, Anna, who have biracial children.

Jim Ahearn said when his wife launched Forever Friends, she reached out to the Black Student Union and got the group involved immediately to help volunteer at the organization’s events and serve as role models to youngsters.

Ann Ahearn created the organization because she saw a predominantly white community with white privilege but wanted something different for her two Black children, Jim Ahearn said. The organization raises money to help facilitate equity in the community with such projects as buying bike helmets for students who can’t afford them and buying library books that are inclusive.

“It was important for our kids to grow up in a community that was inclusive and equitable and we saw a lot of signs that it wasn’t,” Jim Ahearn said. “We needed to start somewhere.”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom

Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here. 

Lake View Elementary worried development could change nature of school forest
Local Education
alert top story

Lake View Elementary worried development could change nature of school forest

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

The trees and the vista just beyond the school forest could be preserved under current plans for the North Side subdivision

Mother Nature adds unplanned lesson for campers learning about water
Local Education
alert

Mother Nature adds unplanned lesson for campers learning about water

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

A field trip to a Wisconsin Dells water park was cut short when a thunderstorm rolled in, giving campers another water-themed lesson.

Montessori camp encourages bonding, collaboration, recycling through paper-making
Local Education
alert

Montessori camp encourages bonding, collaboration, recycling through paper-making

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

The camp at Madison Community Montessori School in Middleton was designed to pique students' interests and explore language, math and science. 

Students work their magic concocting potions at Hogwarts-inspired camp
Local Education
alert

Students work their magic concocting potions at Hogwarts-inspired camp

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Glitter became dragon scales, and dish soap was worm guts.

Harbor Athletic Club summer camp exercises students' bodies and minds
Local Education

Harbor Athletic Club summer camp exercises students' bodies and minds

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Harbor launched 12 weeks of summer camps that take advantage of the athletic club and also bring in educational elements, with themes such as summer Olympics, recycling and carnival.

Mobile Madison brings free, accessible activities to city neighborhoods
Local Education
alert

Mobile Madison brings free, accessible activities to city neighborhoods

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Madison School & Community Recreation, Madison Parks and the Madison Reading Project are bringing free, accessible recreation to the city's neighborhoods through the Mobile Madison program.

Award-winning art teacher Amy Greathead wears students' work
Local Education
alert

Award-winning art teacher Amy Greathead wears students' work

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Greathead showed up at an end-of-the-year party wearing a skirt decorated with rainbows her students drew with fabric markers.

Students branch out with Trees of Eagle Walking Trail
Local Education

Students branch out with Trees of Eagle Walking Trail

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Signs on the Eagle School trail identify species through the characteristics of leaves, fruit and bark, explain why leaves change color in the fall, and discuss oak savanna restoration.

High school for students struggling with substance abuse moves to larger building
Local Education
alert top story

High school for students struggling with substance abuse moves to larger building

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

The school began in a church basement in 2005.

Creando Explorertorium offers youngsters a play space with Spanish immersion curriculum
Local Education
alert

Creando Explorertorium offers youngsters a play space with Spanish immersion curriculum

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Children learn a new language while engaging in hands-on activities such as arts and crafts, storytelling, music and movement and dance. 

Sun Prairie BEAM Awards recognize achievements of Black students, adults
Local Education

Sun Prairie BEAM Awards recognize achievements of Black students, adults

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Marilyn Ruffin founded the Sun Prairie BEAM Awards to shine a light on the positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in the community.

Belleville district looks to spark middle-schoolers' interest in technology with Fab Labs grant
Local Education
alert top story

Belleville district looks to spark middle-schoolers' interest in technology with Fab Labs grant

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

A $13,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will help expose middle-schoolers to careers in manufacturing and technology.

MayFest brings Madison Waldorf School students together to celebrate spring
Local Education
alert top story

MayFest brings Madison Waldorf School students together to celebrate spring

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

The school celebrates the passage of seasons through art, music and story to strengthen a connection to the rhythms of nature.

Edgewood High School students continue tradition of community service
Local Education
alert top story

Edgewood High School students continue tradition of community service

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

“It’s really nice we get to go outside and do nice things for people,” said freshman James Bradley.

Sixth-grader's Bug's Bakery cheesecakes help pay for other students' lunches
Local Education

Sixth-grader's Bug's Bakery cheesecakes help pay for other students' lunches

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Keena Schroeder's cheesecakes have raise $1,000 for the Sun Prairie School District’s Hunger Hero Campaign to pay down outstanding balances for students' lunches.

Hip-hop class has students learning to a new beat at Middleton High School
Local Education
alert top story

Hip-hop class has students learning to a new beat at Middleton High School

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

“I have very few (curriculum areas) that teach reading, writing and critical thought better than hip-hop,” said social studies teacher Andy Hartman. “It lends itself to kids who typically don’t engage in schools.”

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras percussion ensemble records online concert
Local Education
alert

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras percussion ensemble records online concert

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Once Monona Terrace was secured for rehearsal space, the “Percussion Extravaganza” concert was recorded, and it will be available online at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cambridge High School senior Rachel Drotzer rules the roost
Local Education
alert

Cambridge High School senior Rachel Drotzer rules the roost

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Drotzer's Polish bantam chicken earned her a grand champion award at the Jefferson County Fair, where her drake was a reserve champion.

Youth Apprenticeship Program puts students on career path
Local Education

Youth Apprenticeship Program puts students on career path

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

The program combines academic and technical classroom instruction with mentored on-the-job learning.

Social workers lead effort to provide struggling families with basic supplies during pandemic
Local Education
alert

Social workers lead effort to provide struggling families with basic supplies during pandemic

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Social workers in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District sprang into action to get essentials like toilet paper to families in need.

Kindergarten teacher pilots app to help detect dyslexia, assess reading readiness
Local Education
alert top story

Kindergarten teacher pilots app to help detect dyslexia, assess reading readiness

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Edgewood Campus School teacher Kim VanBrocklin has been using brain-based learning initiatives in her teaching for nearly two decades. 

Middleton High School junior Daphne Joyce Wu champions sustainability
Local Education
alert top story

Middleton High School junior Daphne Joyce Wu champions sustainability

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

“Daphne is a force to be reckoned with,” said Leah Williams, science teacher and adviser for the school's Green Team at Middleton High School.

Music teacher brings world beat to online learning amid COVID-19 pandemic
Local Education
alert top story

Music teacher brings world beat to online learning amid COVID-19 pandemic

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Students were asked to grab a makeshift drum and play along or dance or do both as they watched an online video performance at home.

Wild Harvest Nature Connection
Local Education
alert top story

Wild Harvest Nature Connection

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

The temperature was hovering around 2 degrees and frost was in her hair, yet Sena Pollock didn’t seem fazed about the prospect of spending six…

Hmong students bring rhythms of rainforest to life in Olbrich's Botanical Gardens program
Local Education
alert

Hmong students bring rhythms of rainforest to life in Olbrich's Botanical Gardens program

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Olbrich's Rainforest Rhythms celebrates cultures from tropical and sub-tropical rainforest regions through dance and music.

Operation Fresh Start sets students on career path
Local Education
alert top story

Operation Fresh Start sets students on career path

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

The program serves disconnected, low-income young people ages 16 to 24 in Dane County and guides them toward self-sufficiency through mentoring, education and employment training.

MSCR Cares program at Henderson Elementary supports students indoors and out
Local Education
alert top story

MSCR Cares program at Henderson Elementary supports students indoors and out

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

A $1,115 grant from Friends of MSCR grant was used to buy winter clothing, such as snow pants and gloves, and play equipment, including sleds and tools to build igloos.

Youngsters learn about COVID-19's effects on lungs with activity kits from Project Empower
Local Education
alert top story

Youngsters learn about COVID-19's effects on lungs with activity kits from Project Empower

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

Sophia De Oliveira and brother Nickolas De Oliveira created Project Empower's Lung Model Kit to help children understand the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iced by pandemic, Middleton High School hockey players build rinks to share with community
Local Education
alert top story

Iced by pandemic, Middleton High School hockey players build rinks to share with community

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

When the Middleton High School hockey season was canceled because of COVID-19, team members built two rinks at Penni Klein Park.  

Inspired by her adopted daughters, retired school counselor's book tells of finding a forever home
Local Education

Inspired by her adopted daughters, retired school counselor's book tells of finding a forever home

  • PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal
  • 0

In Kathy Nieber-Lathrop's “Gingko Finds Her Forever Home,” a girl who is adopted sets off on an adventure to find her Chinese tree an earthen home.

School Spotlight

Each Monday, the State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin.

Send story ideas to Sandy Cullen at scullen@madison.com or 608-252-6137.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics