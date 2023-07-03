Youths around Dane County got to create last week with special guest artist who sees art as “a vehicle for enlightenment.”

Floyd Newsum, whose “Evolution of Sight” exhibit is on view at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art through Oct. 8, came back to Madison after the May opening because of his personal commitment to community service. His whirlwind schedule sent him to a number of places where children make art, including Art Cart, a traveling art program co-sponsored by MMoCA and Madison School & Community Recreation.

Newsum said he hopes the children will remember the experience some day and that it makes a difference in their life.

“Art has always been a vehicle for enlightenment,” Newsum said. “Yesterday I saw the gleam in their eyes and just their excitement. They are so loving. They embrace the idea of someone trying to teach them something.”

Newsum, an art professor at the University of Houston-Downtown, said he spent time with children from preschool through high school. Teachers and parents who were involved also were excited about being part of the experience, he said.

“Some of the kids who are part of the different organizations I’ve worked with have never been to a museum,” he said.

When Newsum was last in town, he did outreach with donors and board members, but he wanted to come back and spend time in the community.

“It’s unusual, especially to have an artist not from the Madison area, to prioritize working with children and families,” said Bob Sylvester, director of education and programs at MMoCA. “When Floyd puts down his paintbrush, he feels like his his job is only half done.”

Newsum believes “you really have to share (art) with people to make it come into full bloom,” Sylvester said.

He said Newsum was compensated nominally with a small stipend and reimbursement for his costs.

“This is very much giving back to the community,” Sylvester said.

Newsum is very good at meeting people where they are at and teaching children how to look at artwork, believing that “sometimes you have to take a little bit of time to look at the art and let it wash over you,” Sylvester said.

Last week, at one of his stops, Newsum worked with children who came to the Art Cart at Allied Drive. Participants were invited to create a mural of Madison using symbols, shapes and pictures that represent the community. Some drew objects or people, while other contributed with a handprint. Each of the three murals was created on a canvas that will be displayed in the museum’s classroom until the end of Newsum’s show.

The Art Cart was part of a Parks Alive event coordinated by the Madison Parks Division. Scheduled in parks across the city this summer, the events are a chance to visit a local park, listen to music, participate in family-friendly activities, enjoy free food, get to know neighbors and build connections with the community through the various organizations that set up booths or bring their outreach vehicles to the locations.

The Madison Public Library and Dane County Library Service Dream Bus was handing out book bags, and some children, like 6-year-old Hazel Hamberg, of Madison, decided to embellish theirs by painting on it at the Art Cart station. Hazel dipped paintbrushes in different colors of paint and then twirled around as she threw the paint on the bag that she had set on the grass.

Newsum delighted in Hazel’s artistic expression, exclaiming that she was embodying the work of American painter Jackson Pollock. A major figure in the abstract expressionist movement, Pollock was known for his drip technique of pouring or splashing paint onto a horizontal surface, sometimes dancing around it.

“I just got inspired to do it so I could see all the colors together,” Hazel said. “I splattered the colors based on how I feel.”

She wants to be an artist and dancer when she grows up, Hazel said.

Christian Blathers-Weatherby, 9, of Madison, also painted her book bag.

“I didn’t want my bag to be plain,” she said.

Jaime Lopez said he brought his daughter, Camela, 5, to Allied Park after driving past and seeing the activity. Camela drew a sun on the mural in a gold paint color.

Luma Rabeea, who lives in the Hilldale area, brought her children — Marian Atteyih, 7, and Tamara Atteyih, 2 — to the park in the Allied community on Madison’s Southwest Side.

“They will have fun and learn something new,” she said.

Newsum was scheduled to be at the Art Cart planned for Manchester Park on Wednesday , but it was canceled due to poor air quality. But Newsum was at two others, called Art Cart EXTRA! because they are outside of Madison, in McFarland and Stoughton on Saturday.

The art project on Saturday was inspired by Newsum’s “Purple Rain” painting, which is a visual representation of his favorite song by Prince. The participants were tasked with creating a representation of their favorite song in an expressive, abstract way to express the feelings, vibe and mood via visual art. They were encouraged to use collage, painting, sketching and other materials as a way to draw connections between art forms.

Newsum’s schedule also included visits to community centers and working with children in Little Picassos, an art enrichment program for low-income families, who took a field trip to MMoCA.

A group from the Youth Artist Apprentice Program at Developing Artists, Muralists and Alliances came to MMoCA for a tour and workshop.

Among other activities, Newsum also toured Artworking, a Madison-area nonprofit program that provides career development and support for artists and entrepreneurs with disabilities, and visited Preschool of the Arts.

The “Evolution of Sight” exhibit at MMoCA is Newsum’s first large-scale retrospective, which reflects on the artist’s entire practice, including his paintings, printmaking and public art commissions. With a career spanning more than 50 years, his artwork captures the deeply personal history of the artist with family photographs and symbols veiled by richly layered color and textures that create tactile surfaces. He has done a number of public art projects in Texas, and his paintings and prints are in private collections, public museums, universities and other public institutions. A Memphis native, his work has been influenced by civil rights issues.

The schedule for Art Cart and Art Cart EXTRA! is at mmoca.org/events/art-cart-2023 and for Parks Alive it is cityofmadison.com/parks/events/parksAlive.cfm.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.