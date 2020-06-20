Groups celebrate Juneteenth outside Madison schools

Raymond Neal stood in front of about 50 people outside Franklin Elementary School on Madison's south side late Friday morning, telling them he’s “nervous” about this time in American history.
“I feel like Charlie Brown and the world is holding up this justice football,” said Neal, referring to the Peanuts cartoon bit in which Lucy repeatedly pulls the ball away just as Charlie Brown runs to kick it. “I’m nervous that somebody is going to pull this football away.”
Neal was one of a few speakers commemorating Juneteenth outside the school in an event organized by the school’s Parent Teacher Group. A few schools held such events Friday to spark conversation about making Madison’s schools anti-racist.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in 1865, as Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, with news the Civil War had ended and slaves were free. There were other events around Madison, virtual and in-person, to celebrate amid the weeks of near-daily protests against systemic racism since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck on May 25.
After his speech, Neal told the Cap Times he appreciated the families — most of them white — who came out to celebrate and discuss the issues at hand. But, he added, attendance alone wasn’t enough.
“It’s an expectation at this point,” he said, adding that watching for shifts in resources in the months ahead will be the the real “test” of whether things will change.
He encouraged those in attendance to take action rather than settle on feeling guilty.
“Don’t stay in the guilt,” Neal said. “Guilt isn’t a healthy or sustainable emotion. Most importantly, guilt doesn’t translate to change.”
A few miles away, groups gathered at Lapham and Marquette elementaries in a similar fashion, organized by the Equity in Action group that is part of the paired schools’ PTG. Outside of the entrance to O’Keeffe Middle School, which shares a building with Marquette, signs lined the terrace with students’ writing about what it means to have an anti-racist school and to fight against anti-blackness.
“I can have black teachers at an anti-racist school,” read one. Another stated, “An anti-racist school teachers all of history, but still makes sure that people know racism when they see it and they confront it.”
After about three hours of sign-making in the morning, the group of a few dozen repeated the names of black people who have been killed this year and held a moment of silence in their honor. Families then paired up to answer a set of prompts, like “What is one important anti-racist change in schools you can work for?” and “Who is accountable?”
“(This will) get people to talk about racism in schools and how we can press together collectively for anti-racism,” said Erica Turner, a member of the Equity in Action group. “We want them to take action and have conversation about what it means and grow and educate ourselves.”
Rocco, a soon-to-be-fifth-grader standing at Turner’s side, quickly added that they hope more people will get involved.
“I just hope people really notice this and consider it,” Rocco said. “This is more like a building block than the building.”
Turner herself added that she hopes events like Friday’s, which she stressed were done in support of youth voices like Freedom Inc. that have been advocating for anti-racism in the school district for years, are just the beginning.
“I’m hoping that we can use this as kind of a jumping off block to gathering parent voices,” Turner said. “Our line is, ‘Parents are partners and youth are leaders in learning.’”
Back at Franklin, before the group marched down Lakeside Street to the community Juneteenth rally, Neal brought it back to his Charlie Brown analogy.
“Find out where you in your life are the Lucy holding that football,” he said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!