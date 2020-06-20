Groups celebrate Juneteenth outside Madison schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Raymond Neal stood in front of about 50 people outside Franklin Elementary School on Madison's south side late Friday morning, telling them he’s “nervous” about this time in American history.

“I feel like Charlie Brown and the world is holding up this justice football,” said Neal, referring to the Peanuts cartoon bit in which Lucy repeatedly pulls the ball away just as Charlie Brown runs to kick it. “I’m nervous that somebody is going to pull this football away.”

Neal was one of a few speakers commemorating Juneteenth outside the school in an event organized by the school’s Parent Teacher Group. A few schools held such events Friday to spark conversation about making Madison’s schools anti-racist.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in 1865, as Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, with news the Civil War had ended and slaves were free. There were other events around Madison, virtual and in-person, to celebrate amid the weeks of near-daily protests against systemic racism since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck on May 25.

After his speech, Neal told the Cap Times he appreciated the families — most of them white — who came out to celebrate and discuss the issues at hand. But, he added, attendance alone wasn’t enough.