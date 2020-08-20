Group of Black leaders opposing $350M Madison schools referendums

An advocacy group of Black leaders is opposing the Madison School District’s $350 million ask of taxpayers this fall, arguing the proposals are under-developed and the district hasn’t done enough to support African American children to get their endorsement on the two November ballot referendums.
In a statement sent to some media members Tuesday, Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County said it’s concerned with the progress on closing wide racial achievement gaps; the cost of the referendums could be burdensome on fixed-income residents; and educational priorities in the COVID-19 pandemic have shifted since the referendums were first proposed more than a year ago.
“We have not been presented with evidence that links additional public expenditures with increasing the academic performance of African American students,” the organization said in the statement. “More of the same for African American students is unacceptable.”
Last month, the Madison School Board approved two referendums for the Nov. 3 ballot: A $317 million facilities referendum largely focused on renovating the high schools and a $33 million operating referendum that could permanently raise the budget by that amount within four years.
With only about 10% of Black elementary and middle school students scoring proficient or higher in reading and math on a state test, Blacks for Political and Social Action said “taxpayers have not received a fair return on investment.”
School Board President Gloria Reyes said in an email the board understands the “deep concern our communities of color have on the progress being made for African American students,” adding the two referendums are “in line with that joint goal of improving outcomes for our Black students.”
Madison school officials say the $317 million facilities referendum — from which $280 million would be evenly split between the four main high schools — is necessary for bringing the decades-old buildings into the modern age.
The advocacy organization wants to see detailed budgets on each high school and their needs, saying “this level of accountability is required.”
Referendum supporters say the facilities package would also result in a needed elementary school in an under-served South Side community and bring Capital High students together by consolidating the alternative high school into a renovated, district-owned building instead of having it split between two sites.
On the $33 million operating referendum, the district says the money could allow it to expand work centered on equity, such as piloting full-day, 4-year-old kindergarten, implementing a new elementary reading curriculum and supporting a dual-credit partnership with Madison College aimed at diversifying science fields.
The advocacy arm for the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools — a nonprofit partner organization of the district — launched a campaign last month to marshal support for the referendums.
Reyes said the district acknowledges the financial struggles the pandemic is creating, but during recent referendum outreach found “many expressed this investment is more important now than ever before due to the implications and impact of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable families.”
Meeting sought
The Rev. David Hart, president of Blacks for Political and Social Action, said the organization supports the Madison School Board and Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, but wants the district to hit pause on the referendums.
Hart said the organization plans to meet with Jenkins soon and could discuss the upcoming referendums with him.
Reyes welcomed an opportunity to meet with Blacks for Political and Social Action to discuss and strategize around a “common goal of improving educational outcomes for Black students.”
Ultimately, the organization said a large ask of taxpayers should be “well-planned, fiscally responsible and sensitive to the needs of students and of taxpayers on fixed incomes.”
Formed last year
Formed as a political action committee late last year by a group of religious leaders, education experts and others dedicated to civil rights, Blacks for Political and Social Action is looking to tackle issues of racial disparities in education, health care, criminal justice and the economy, Hart said.
Hart said the organization includes Ray Allen, a former School Board member and past secretary of the state Department of Workforce Development who is now workforce development director for the Urban League of Greater Madison; former presidents of the local NAACP branch John Odom and Kirbie Mack, who was a longtime affirmative action officer for the city of Madison; UW-Madison education researcher Gloria Ladson-Billings; defense attorney Joshua Hargrove; and the Rev. Marcus Allen of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
“The reason why this group was created by several prominent leaders and several hardworking grassroots, on-the-ground leaders is because individuals were distressed about what they were seeing in school systems — the racial disparities in school systems and in this community,” Hart said.
