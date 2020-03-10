Graduation rates tick up for Wisconsin students, among student subgroups

More Wisconsin students graduated on time in 2019 than in the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Public Instruction.

Ninety percent of the students who were expected to graduate last spring did so, up from 89.6% in 2017-18, 88.6% in 2016-17, 88.2% in 2015-16 and 88.4% in 2014-15.

Students across all races — with the exception of students who identify as Pacific Islander — posted one-year gains in the four-year graduation rate.

While African American students continue to fare the worst — with 71.3% graduating within four years last year — the number has steadily increased from 64% in 2014-15.

Of the various demographic subgroups, students who were classified as English-language learners posted the biggest one-year gain with 74.6% in the class of 2019 graduating within four years.

It's a 4.5-percentage-point increase over 2018 and a 12.4-point jump since 2015.

"The promising trends we see among Wisconsin graduates are a tribute to the tireless work and dedication of our teachers and students," state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a statement. "It is encouraging to see Wisconsin students graduating at higher rates than we've seen in a long time."