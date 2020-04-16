Gov. Tony Evers closes Wisconsin schools for remainder of school year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School buildings across Wisconsin are closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

The governor announced an extension to the state's “safer at home" order, which was previously set to expire April 24, to May 26. The order closes school facilities for the year except for “essential government functions” and food distribution.

Schools are allowed to continue virtual learning under the order.

He said during a media briefing Thursday that reopening schools this fall would be based on "if people in Wisconsin feel comfortable sending their kids to school."

"By that time in the early fall, we have to hope that this virus has been virtually eradicated," Evers said. "We will need to be certain in our own mind that we have virtually moved back to a point where there's very few cases in the state, and the few cases that we do have are being immediately identified through massive testing and the contact-tracing is in place.

"It's certainly our hope that they will."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.