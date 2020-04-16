Gov. Tony Evers closes Wisconsin schools for remainder of school year

School buildings across Wisconsin are closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
The governor announced an extension to the state's “safer at home" order, which was previously set to expire April 24, to May 26. The order closes school facilities for the year except for “essential government functions” and food distribution.
Schools are allowed to continue virtual learning under the order.
He said during a media briefing Thursday that reopening schools this fall would be based on "if people in Wisconsin feel comfortable sending their kids to school."
"By that time in the early fall, we have to hope that this virus has been virtually eradicated," Evers said. "We will need to be certain in our own mind that we have virtually moved back to a point where there's very few cases in the state, and the few cases that we do have are being immediately identified through massive testing and the contact-tracing is in place.
"It's certainly our hope that they will."
The decision follows more than 20 states around the country doing the same, even as President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to begin reopening the economy in early May. According to the Washington Post, a plan from the national Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included reopening schools as the first step toward that economic reopening.
While the order comes just a week-and-a-half before schools could have reopened under the previous order, state superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor had warned school district administrators in a March 31 letter that “in the absence of certainty around school reopening, I encourage you to do long-range planning as if students will not be back in school for the rest of this school year.”
“I wish I could assure you of a certain date schools will reopen, but the situation continues to evolve,” Stanford Taylor wrote.
An earlier order from Evers allowed DPI to create a more streamlined process for school districts to receive a waiver from the state's hours on instruction requirement.
On Wednesday, some Madison Metropolitan School District officials told media during a virtual press conference they were beginning to discuss what it would look like to reopen schools. While that process now won’t take place until at least fall, that planning is likely to continue over the coming months.
“(We’re) starting to think about, what is our re-entry plan?” said School Board president Gloria Reyes. “Those conversations have started I know amongst our administration and staff and I know among board members.
“We will be ready for when that happens.”
MMSD has also begun its virtual learning program, though officials acknowledged about 3,000 students do not have internet access. Staff are working to be in touch with students via phone, otherwise, and during the first full week April 6-10 had a 92.7% attendance rate — meaning teachers were in touch with 92.7% of students either online or by phone.
The district announced last week that in-person graduation ceremonies will not take place this year. This week, it updated grading guidelines, with high school students graded on a pass/no pass system for the remainder of the year and grade point averages frozen as of the end of first semester.
Madison Teachers Inc. president Andy Waity wrote in an email Thursday the union was "not surprised by the Governor's announcement."
"We appreciate that Governor Evers is deferring to the guidance of public health experts as we navigate this unprecedented pandemic," Waity wrote. "MTI members will continue to invest their time and energy, connecting with and supporting the students and families of the Madison Metropolitan School District during this period."
He added that MTI will be advocating for members' "voices to be heard as the district continues to work to meet the needs of all who rely on our public schools."
"The transition to online learning work has brought many challenges for staff, students and families," Waity wrote. "The members of MTI had had to adapt quickly to a very different way of working. With this announcement, the importance of having staff input into decision making is magnified."
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!