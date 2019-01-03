Got Water? may not be as popular a saying as the Got Milk? campaign, but it's catching on in Madison public schools.
Madison Water Utility and the Madison School District announced on Thursday that six more schools will be getting water bottle refilling stations in 2019, bringing the total number of elementary and middle schools with the stations up to 25 schools across the district.
Each student and staff member at the new sites will also get free water bottles.
Refilling stations will be installed this spring at Thoreau, Cesar Chavez, Lincoln, Marquette and Olson Elementary Schools and at Sennett Middle School.
The program is co-sponsored by the utility, the school district and the Healthy Kids Collaborative at American Family Children's Hospital.
"We know healthy students make better learners and water consumption is essential to overall nutrition and health, said Healthy Kids program manager Julia Stanley in a press release.
The program began in 2015 when three elementary schools got water refilling stations, the first stations of their kind in Madison public schools.
Huegel, Leopold and Elvehjem Elementary Schools were followed by Allis, Lindbergh and Lake View Elementary Schools in 2016; Orchard Ridge, Falk, Schenk, Gompers and Glendale Elementary Schools and Wright and Sherman Middle Schools in 2017; and Kennedy, Muir, Crestwood, Lapham and Lowell Elementary Schools and Cherokee Heights Middle School in 2018.
"Our 'Got Water?' partnership has been amazing," said school district food and nutrition director Steve Youngbauer. "The access to healthy water, educational opportunities and school celebrations have been so impactful for thousands of our students."
Muir school nurse Nancy Godfrey said in the release that having a water bottle filling station in the school has increased water consumption by both students and staff.
"This, in turn, has positive effects on our personal health and that of our planet, by using our refillable water bottles," Godfrey said. "The whole experience has been positive."
By the end of the 2018-19 school year, over 11,700 students and staff will be able to fill water bottles at the 25 Got Water? filling stations in schools.