GOP bills would restrict teaching of race, bias in schools

Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said the bills would help eliminate the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”

“What we’re confronting in all of these bills, we’re continuing the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and what he expressed that we are trying to judge our children and our children’s children not based on the color of their skin but on the content of their character,” Jacque said. “Critical Race Theory is the antithesis of that.”

The bill would allow parents to file complaints over what’s being taught in a classroom in circuit court. If a district was found in violation of the law, the state superintendent could withhold 10% of the district’s state aid until the issue was remedied.

Districts and charter schools would also be required to post “all curricula used in schools” on its website and on individual school websites.

At the press conference announcing the legislation, which came before the bill text was shared, the representatives maintained that local school boards would still have control over curriculum and that controversial issues could still be taught, but also repeatedly said CRT would be banned.