GOP bills would restrict teaching of race, bias in schools

A group of Wisconsin Republicans is joining the nationwide conservative push against teaching about aspects of race and gender in classrooms.
Five representatives announced three pieces of legislation in a press conference Thursday morning, which are currently being circulated for co-sponsorship. The bills are similar to recent legislation introduced or approved in other states under Republican control.
The bills would apply to K-12 school districts and charter schools, the University of Wisconsin System and technical colleges and trainings for state and local government employees. The legislation would ban eight concepts as part of curriculum, broadly defined as “race or sex stereotyping.”
“Children should not face state-sanctioned discrimination or psychological distress in an educational environment based on immutable characteristics,” Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, said.
Wichgers was referencing teaching of “Critical Race Theory,” a graduate school framework from the 1970s that argues that historical racism like slavery and segregation still play a role in modern institutions and helps explain the disparities in society. Teachers in other states with similar legislation have expressed concerns that it would limit in-depth discussions with students about complex topics like race.
University of Wisconsin-Madison professor emeritus Gloria Ladson-Billings, who has authored research papers on CRT in education, said those proposing this and similar bills in other states are using CRT as a “red herring” term for teaching about inequities in society, as CRT is a theoretical explanation for the inequities in society rather than something to teach children.
“I talk to hundreds of school districts and probably never bring up the term, ‘Critical Race Theory,’” Ladson-Billings said in an interview. “It is a red herring, I will say that over and over again. It has almost nothing to do with what actually is happening in schools.”
The bills would ban the following concepts from being taught:
- One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.
- An individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
- An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of the individual's race or sex.
- Individuals of one race or sex are not able to and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex.
- An individual's moral character is necessarily determined by the individual's race or sex.
- An individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by other individuals of the same race or sex.
- An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual's race or sex.
- Systems based on meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or are created by individuals of a particular race to oppress individuals of another race.
They are nearly word-for-word the same concepts as other recent bills on the subject. Ladson-Billings suggested the trend of these bills around the country is “more a part of the 2022 and 2024 elections.”
“I see the across-the-nation attempts as part of the line out of the playbook,” she said. “It is not well thought out. When you ask these people what it is, they’ll say, ‘Well, it’s divisive.’”
Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said the bills would help eliminate the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”
“What we’re confronting in all of these bills, we’re continuing the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and what he expressed that we are trying to judge our children and our children’s children not based on the color of their skin but on the content of their character,” Jacque said. “Critical Race Theory is the antithesis of that.”
The bill would allow parents to file complaints over what’s being taught in a classroom in circuit court. If a district was found in violation of the law, the state superintendent could withhold 10% of the district’s state aid until the issue was remedied.
Districts and charter schools would also be required to post “all curricula used in schools” on its website and on individual school websites.
At the press conference announcing the legislation, which came before the bill text was shared, the representatives maintained that local school boards would still have control over curriculum and that controversial issues could still be taught, but also repeatedly said CRT would be banned.
“Controversial topics are welcome. Our schools, and higher education institutions, are places that should cultivate diversity of thought,” Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, said. “Curriculum that is divisive has no place.”
The press conference featured a variety of people of color, including current and former students in the Madison Metropolitan School District, speaking against CRT and in support of the bill. The group included Wichgers’ sister-in-law, who is Black, and his niece and nephew, who are Black and white.
“It’s like the teachers are promoting division,” said Monica Wichgers, the sister-in-law. “Now my children are being made to think of themselves as perpetual victims and to think of the white race as perpetual oppressors.”
Ladson-Billings said the bills instead are intended to shut down “a well-reasoned conversation about why differences exist in our society.”
“There are wonderful, wonderful things about being American, but we’re not perfect,” she said. “The big debate is do we expose students to the imperfections? Do we help them understand that as far as we think we may have come, we still have a ways to go?”
