Goodman Pool prepares for a crowded summer season: Madison School District pools to close

The Goodman Pool could become a lot more crowded this summer, after the Madison School District closes the pools at its four main high schools at the end of the school year to accommodate construction projects made possible by a 2020 referendum.

The high school pools have long been used for Madison School Community and Recreation (MSCR) swim lessons over the summer as well as aquatic fitness, practices and meets for area swim teams. Most of those summer activities, specifically MSCR swim lessons and aquatic fitness classes will be shifted to the Goodman Pool which has been a longstanding public refuge from the summertime heat.

Ann Shea, spokesperson for the city of Madison parks department, said they are not planning for a change in the community’s recreational use of the pool, or lap and tot swim.

“We anticipate though, we may see a greater use by adults due to the aquatic classes,” she said.

The city of Madison parks department plans to put together a schedule for pool use to allow time and space for the opening day celebration, and other events such as Goodman Waves swim practices and meets.

A variety of activities are usually held in school district pools during the summer months, such as high school physical education classes, lifeguard certification classes and WIAA swim team meets and practices. MSCR offers swim lessons for all ages, adult water exercise classes, open lap swimming, master’s swim programs and lifeguard and water safety instruction certification classes. High school pools are also rented for practices by local swim clubs, including Badger Aquatics Club and Madison Swim Club.

Badger Aquatics Club coach Jacob Johnson said his team, which practices at West in the fall, winter and spring, shouldn’t be affected by the high school pool closures unless the construction projects aren’t complete by the end of the summer.

“West being down in August is going to force the (high school) girls team to find somewhere else to practice, like one of the outdoor pools in the area,” he said. “After Labor Day and once school starts it gets trickier.”

If the pools remain closed through September, it could have a huge negative affect on the BAC program, he said.

“We already turn away qualified and interested swimmers, missing pool time could cause us to turn away more,” Johnson said — though he added he's excited about using the facilities once the referendum projects are complete.

Other area organizations that regularly use the district's pools, such as the McFarland Sharks Swim Team, All City Dive Event and Boys & Girls Club, could also be scheduled into time slots at the Goodman Pool to accommodate for the change.

The high school pools are usually open for community use during the summer through MSCR programs and classes that include lessons, water exercise classes and community group swim lessons.

The district plans to keep the small, warm water Lapham Elementary pool, its only other aquatic facility, open. MSCR plans to offer preschool swim lessons and water exercise classes at the Lapham pool this summer, said Janet Dyer, executive director of MSCR.

The district did not respond to a request for specific information regarding pool-related referendum projects or when it anticipates the high school pools will reopen.

