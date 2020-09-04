‘Good news for all of us’: Federal waiver extensions allow MMSD to keep providing free meals to all students

This spring, the Madison Metropolitan School District distributed 223,264 meals at 15 sites around the district between March 16 and June 19, with another 65,603 meals given out this summer through Aug. 28. Breakfast and lunch were available for daily pickup.

“The main thing that stood out for us was that we didn’t have the participation rate we wanted,” Wiese said. “This is a service to our families and our community and all of our students. We want to try to make sure that as many people that need the service can take advantage of it.”

This fall, meals will instead be distributed in weekly packages at 40 school sites with five breakfast and five lunch meals. Each site will be open on one day every week from either 10-11:45 a.m. or 12-1:45 p.m.

“We think that’s appealing. It’s more of a weekly grocery drop than it will be just daily meal distribution,” Wiese said.