Gomez Schmidt, Vander Meulen, Castro win election to Madison School Board seats

Gomez Schmidt has been involved for years in advocating in MMSD, especially for advanced learners. The Minneapolis native talked throughout the campaign about how important that understanding of the district could be as a board member, including on issues of transparency.

Pearson had focused her campaign on outreach and regularly pointed to her family's history in Madison as one that would be important on the board. Her mother, she and now her children have all gone through the Madison Metropolitan School District.

With all precincts reporting, Vander Meulen had 48,220 votes to Strong's 31,533.

Vander Meulen has served one term in Seat 7 so far, and said throughout the campaign she wanted to continue to be a "voice for the voiceless." Vander Meulen is one of the first School Board members in the country with autism.

She said Monday she was "really excited" to look at the results during a phone call immediately after a School Board closed session meeting. Calling it the "absolute strangest campaign," given the ongoing pandemic, she thanked the voters and is excited to have another three years to "give a voice to people who are truly marginalized."