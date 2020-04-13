Gomez Schmidt, Vander Meulen, Castro win election to Madison School Board seats

Christina Gomez Schmidt and Nicki Vander Meulen won their contested School Board elections, according to results released Monday.
Vander Meulen, the Seat 7 incumbent, defeated Wayne Strong, making his third bid for the board. Gomez Schmidt defeated Maia Pearson in the Seat 6 race to succeed incumbent Kate Toews, who chose not to run for re-election.
The winners will be sworn in at the board's April 27 meeting.
While Vander Meulen won with a large margin that was clear Monday evening, the Seat 6 race remained close into early Tuesday morning. Gomez Schmidt and Pearson traded leads at various times as the City of Madison clerk's office counted votes over a more than nine-hour period beginning at 4 p.m. Monday.
Gomez Schmidt ended up with 42,775 votes to Pearson's 39,723 with 100% of precincts reporting, according to the Dane County Clerk's website. Pearson had won the three-way primary race for the seat with 18,530 votes to Gomez Schmidt's 14,108 and fellow challenger Karen Ball's 10,383.
Gomez Schmidt has been involved for years in advocating in MMSD, especially for advanced learners. The Minneapolis native talked throughout the campaign about how important that understanding of the district could be as a board member, including on issues of transparency.
Pearson had focused her campaign on outreach and regularly pointed to her family's history in Madison as one that would be important on the board. Her mother, she and now her children have all gone through the Madison Metropolitan School District.
With all precincts reporting, Vander Meulen had 48,220 votes to Strong's 31,533.
Vander Meulen has served one term in Seat 7 so far, and said throughout the campaign she wanted to continue to be a "voice for the voiceless." Vander Meulen is one of the first School Board members in the country with autism.
She said Monday she was "really excited" to look at the results during a phone call immediately after a School Board closed session meeting. Calling it the "absolute strangest campaign," given the ongoing pandemic, she thanked the voters and is excited to have another three years to "give a voice to people who are truly marginalized."
"I respect that in this pandemic people risked their safety and risked their health to vote," Vander Meulen said. "When you stand on the side of labor and you stand up for our teachers and our students and our staff, you get excellent results. I'm just proud to represent them tonight."
She said Strong's "ideas were very good and I found him quite formidable" as an opponent, adding that she hopes to "possibly work with him in the future."
A disappointed Strong said over the phone Monday night that "the voters have spoken and it is what it is," while adding his congratulations to Vander Meulen. He cited the starting, stopping and restarting of his campaign due to a health issue in January along with the COVID-19 pandemic as challenges for his campaign, limiting his opportunities to canvass.
He said he still believes each of the comprehensive high schools should have a school resource officer and he hopes to see how he can help lower the disparities in out-of-school suspensions for black students, an issue he talked about often during his campaign.
"I'm going to continue my efforts with that and see what I can do to help to reduce those disparities and just make sure that all of our kids are getting a good, quality education," he said.
Savion Castro, who was appointed to the board last summer after Mary Burke resigned from Seat 2, won an uncontested race for a one-year term.
That leaves the board with one new member as it navigates a global pandemic's affects locally, handles an unexpected superintendent situation and eventually considers putting two referenda on the November ballot.
The pandemic has led to both of the other issues, as the board had hired Matthew Gutierrez from Texas to take over as superintendent in June. He rescinded his acceptance of the position in a letter March 31 to remain in his current school district as they navigate the fallout of the pandemic.
That decision was made public April 6. The School Board met in closed session Monday night with a press conference scheduled Tuesday on the topic of the superintendent search.
Board members also had planned to have the referenda votes out of the way before the election, but after the pandemic closed schools in March, the board first pushed back its planned March 23 vote to April 27. Monday, board members agreed there were too many unknowns to move forward, given that the deadline to get the questions on the November ballot isn't until near the end of August, and decided to wait to further assess what the needs will be.
