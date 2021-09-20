Goats add to outdoor learning opportunities at Lake View Elementary

Even with 3 acres of land, a school forest and an outdoor learning space with a roof and tables, there were still barriers that discouraged teachers at Lake View Elementary from spending much time outdoors with their classes.
So work started over the summer to increase the number of designated outdoor learning spaces that have enough seating for a classroom and to provide teachers with the same kind of equipment and materials outside that they have inside. Seating areas around the school went from three to seven.
“The easier you can make it, the more likely it will be used,” said Joel Johnson, Lake View cross categorical teacher and facilitator of Lake View’s newly formed Eco Equity Work Group. “I have seen a lot of really positive things happen out there already.”
The changes to the space around the school complement Lake View’s school forest, which is part of the improvements.
In addition to regular classes conducted in the forest, the space provides a chance for an education of a different sort. One of the lessons involved goats coming to the school for a few days to eat invasive species in the school forest, as they have done in past years.
“A lot of our kids never get a chance to go to a farm,” said physical education teacher James Kersten. “Even though the kids can’t touch the goats, it’s kind of like going to a farm. ... It is just another thing for kids to look forward to every year.”
Jasmine Vang, a third-grade teacher, incorporated the goats in her lesson plans by having the students watch a livestream of them arriving at the school. They learned about goats, including what they like to eat.
Students also watched a short video on mountain goats and learned how they are different from the goats at the school.
“They are friendly and nice,” third-grader Fernando Cruz Alarcon said about the goats he observed during a recent class.
Third-grader Xander Spinler said he figured out which one was the leader because when a dog went near the fence it was the only one that wasn’t scared.
Second-grader Jae’Quan Robinson said he loves animals. He saw the goats at the school when he was a kindergartner. Then last year, students were learning online when the goats came, so his memory of the goats had faded.
“This is my first time meeting a goat in person,” he said. “The goats are cute, and they’re good at climbing.”
The goats, which were brought by HaakHagen Goat Grazing, of Poynette, arrived on a Friday and left Tuesday.
Outdoor expansion
The Eco Equity Work Group created a plan to expand the outdoor classroom so teachers can teach at least one academic subject outside every day. It includes a number of people who have been instrumental in developing outdoor education at Lake View such as Johnson, Kersten and Susie Hobart, who teaches environmental education at the school.
Over the summer, a number of initiatives were implemented to improve the outdoor education areas, according to Rachel Deterding, Lake View resource coordinator.
Dan Watts, who runs Blue Mountain Logsmith based in Cross Plains, brought his portable sawmill and donated his time to mill trees at Lake View. Kersten used the boards to build benches welcoming families at the front of the school, a friendship circle of benches in the school forest, and benches in other outdoor learning spaces, Deterding said. The bases of the benches are made from tree trunks donated by local arborists.
American Family Insurance and Groundswell Conservancy staff helped prepare Lake View’s outdoor classroom for school during a “Day of Love” work day in August. New educational signs, funded by American Family Insurance, were installed throughout the campus.
During the Madison School and Community Recreation Camp Compass program this summer, Northsider Anita Lightfoot and Rooted AmeriCorps farmer Mari Verbeten made 10 new stepping stones with campers for the new school entrance at Eliot Lane.
Sebastian Vang, Lake View’s art teacher, made clay objects that will be placed in the school forest for a scavenger hunt.
More to come
More updates will occur in the school forest this fall when the outdoor music garden gains a drumming station made with barrels donated by Alt Brew owner and Lake View alumnus Trevor Easton.
Also, benches in the friendship circle, already are marked with the word “friend” in several of the more common languages spoken at Lake View, will eventually feature all the languages, which number about 13.
Every Monday, Johnson sets out whiteboards for teachers to use and brings them back in on Friday. Eventually some may become more permanent, he said. For now teachers also can grab sets of supplies such as dry erasers and clipboards when they head outside.
Johnson said the goal was to remove any anxiety about how it might work to teach outside.
He said the idea was to “mirror a couple of things in the classroom (and) the teaching tools that the teachers have.”
School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom
Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here.
