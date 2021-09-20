Goats add to outdoor learning opportunities at Lake View Elementary

Even with 3 acres of land, a school forest and an outdoor learning space with a roof and tables, there were still barriers that discouraged teachers at Lake View Elementary from spending much time outdoors with their classes.

So work started over the summer to increase the number of designated outdoor learning spaces that have enough seating for a classroom and to provide teachers with the same kind of equipment and materials outside that they have inside. Seating areas around the school went from three to seven.

“The easier you can make it, the more likely it will be used,” said Joel Johnson, Lake View cross categorical teacher and facilitator of Lake View’s newly formed Eco Equity Work Group. “I have seen a lot of really positive things happen out there already.”

The changes to the space around the school complement Lake View’s school forest, which is part of the improvements.

In addition to regular classes conducted in the forest, the space provides a chance for an education of a different sort. One of the lessons involved goats coming to the school for a few days to eat invasive species in the school forest, as they have done in past years.