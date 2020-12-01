Gloria Reyes not seeking reelection to Madison School Board

Gloria Reyes announced Tuesday she is not seeking reelection to her seat on the Madison School Board.
The former deputy mayor and current School Board president said in a statement it was a "difficult decision" not to seek reelection in the April election. She cited a new job as CEO and executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services — a nonprofit that serves at-risk and homeless youth — as a reason behind her decision to leave after one term.
"I have always felt that our MMSD community deserved every ounce of energy I have," she said in a statement. "I've given that. Now, I have taken on a big, important, new job. While my new employer is fully supportive of my public service, I believe my focus must turn completely to serving our Briarpatch youth and families."
Reyes is in a second year of serving as president of the School Board, having been elected to the position by the board in 2019 and earlier this year.
The departure creates an open contest for Reyes' Seat 1 position on the board in the April 6 election. Tuesday was the first day candidates in the spring election could start collecting nomination signatures to get on the ballot.
"During my three years on the Board, we have gone through significant changes, leaving us open for opportunities to make even more change happen," Reyes said in the statement. "We have begun to build back a new normal, where black excellence is not just words we say but is incorporated into all we do; where inclusion and equity brings justice to those most vulnerable in our communities; a new normal where we close achievement gaps. We must continue on this path."
Reyes, a former Madison police officer who served as deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin, unseated incumbent Anna Moffit in 2018.
During her tenure as president of the School Board, Reyes has been the public face of the seven-member body during tumultuous times, including the temporary firing last year of a West High School security guard that drew international attention, the bumpy hiring process of a new superintendent that saw the first choice drop out, and the COVID-19 pandemic upending traditional schooling.
Initially a supporter of keeping police officers in the high schools, Reyes reversed course this summer following widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism and voted to remove school resource officers, or SROs, from the four main high schools.
"I would like to thank all those who have supported me on this journey and who came together to elect the first Latina to the Madison School Board," Reyes said. "Thank you for standing alongside me, holding me accountable, and pushing me as an elected leader to grow, to learn, and to have the courage to make tough decisions."
Board member Savion Castro is seeking reelection to his Seat 2 position in April. If more than two candidates file to run for either seat, a primary will be held Feb. 16.
