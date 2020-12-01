Gloria Reyes not seeking reelection to Madison School Board

Gloria Reyes announced Tuesday she is not seeking reelection to her seat on the Madison School Board.

The former deputy mayor and current School Board president said in a statement it was a "difficult decision" not to seek reelection in the April election. She cited a new job as CEO and executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services — a nonprofit that serves at-risk and homeless youth — as a reason behind her decision to leave after one term.

"I have always felt that our MMSD community deserved every ounce of energy I have," she said in a statement. "I've given that. Now, I have taken on a big, important, new job. While my new employer is fully supportive of my public service, I believe my focus must turn completely to serving our Briarpatch youth and families."

Reyes is in a second year of serving as president of the School Board, having been elected to the position by the board in 2019 and earlier this year.

The departure creates an open contest for Reyes' Seat 1 position on the board in the April 6 election. Tuesday was the first day candidates in the spring election could start collecting nomination signatures to get on the ballot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}