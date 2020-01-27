Glendale Elementary to be renamed for longtime school psychologist Virginia Henderson

Glendale Elementary School will be renamed in honor of Virginia Henderson, a longtime Madison schools employee who was a psychologist at the Southeast Side school for 15 years.

The Madison School Board voted unanimously Monday to rename the school at 1201 Tompkins Drive for Henderson, who died in April at 87. Built in 1957, the school is named for the Glendale neighborhood where it is located.

Henderson worked as a psychologist at Glendale from 1976 until 1991. After that, she served as a special assistant for equity and diversity in the district's administrative offices.

When Henderson retired in 1997, she continued to do consulting work on diversity for the district.

Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, who co-chaired a committee for renaming Glendale, said Henderson was dedicated to all children, particularly students of color and those with disabilities, and added that her efforts went beyond the school building through her work in the community.

Outside of the district, Henderson helped establish the African American Ethnic Academy — an after-school program to teach black children about African American culture and heritage.

She was also an active philanthropist and volunteer alongside her husband, Perry Henderson.