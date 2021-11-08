Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin builds physical, life skills

“It’s great to see girls get into running, and this is just such a positive experience for the girls,” said Dan Vimont, who is a runner.

Fifth-grader Ziggy Hageman, a home-schooler from Verona who ran with the team from Sugar Creek Elementary School in her hometown, said she had fun and did better than she thought she would.

“I was setting a goal to try not to walk, mostly try to run the whole time,” she said. “It actually worked well.”

About 200 volunteer coaches supported the girls at 50 sites throughout south-central Wisconsin. The teams generally numbered 15. In addition to the girls and coaches, about 600 buddies took part in the run since a buddy might run with two girls.

The program usually runs in the spring and fall, and this is the first normal 5K since the fall of 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All programming was canceled in the spring of 2020. Then in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021, each team had its own event so there were about 50 small events at a variety of sites around the community, said Christine Benedict, executive director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin.