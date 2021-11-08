Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin builds physical, life skills

You couldn’t blame parents if they signed their girls up for a running program as an elixir for exercise and socialization after months of sedentary online learning and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But if they did, they were likely pleasantly surprised that Girls on the Run, which combines learning to run with building up confidence, is much more than exercising with friends.
Jenna Piche, who coached a team of 11 girls at New Glarus Elementary School, said she figured some parents were looking for an active and social outlet when they signed up their girls. But the feedback she got from the parents was indicative that it was more than that.
“They see the change in their girls,” she said. “They see these lessons teach them more than just learning how to run.”
The Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin program, which was eight weeks long this fall, culminated with the 13th annual 5K run on Saturday at the Waunakee Village Center. About 700 girls in third through fifth grades participated in the event sponsored by SSM Health.
The girls ran with a buddy who was at least 16 years old and in the case of Cecilia Vimont, both her mom, Mandee, and dad, Dan, were accompanying her to show support, Mandee Vimont said. Cecilia, a third-grader at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Madison, said she liked Girls on the Run because she made new friends.
“It’s great to see girls get into running, and this is just such a positive experience for the girls,” said Dan Vimont, who is a runner.
Fifth-grader Ziggy Hageman, a home-schooler from Verona who ran with the team from Sugar Creek Elementary School in her hometown, said she had fun and did better than she thought she would.
“I was setting a goal to try not to walk, mostly try to run the whole time,” she said. “It actually worked well.”
About 200 volunteer coaches supported the girls at 50 sites throughout south-central Wisconsin. The teams generally numbered 15. In addition to the girls and coaches, about 600 buddies took part in the run since a buddy might run with two girls.
The program usually runs in the spring and fall, and this is the first normal 5K since the fall of 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All programming was canceled in the spring of 2020. Then in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021, each team had its own event so there were about 50 small events at a variety of sites around the community, said Christine Benedict, executive director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin.
Before the race, the teams meet twice a week, normally for 10 weeks, but this season the national organization shortened it to eight weeks because of COVID-19 concerns. It also gave schools time to get ready for the kickoff, given the difficulties of starting in person this fall amid the pandemic.
Each 90-minute lesson is divided between time spent running or doing a workout, and the other half is practicing life skills, which are broken into three segments. In the first third of the program, the girls are learning about their own strengths and “the star power that shines within them,” Benedict said.
The second segment is focused on how to share the strengths by looking at issues such as how to choose friends and be a friend, team building and compassion.
The last third of the program teaches girls to turn their star power further outward by doing a “community impact” service project, which can take a variety of forms, Benedict said. For example, the Thoreau Elementary School team wrote a letter of encouragement to every other team.
The race was a chance for Isabella Muggenburg, a fifth-grader at New Glarus Elementary School, to run with her longtime friend, Madeleine Rude, whose family moved and she is now a fifth-grader at Madison Country Day School who had an online program this fall. Madeleine’s mother, Gabrielle, who was the buddy for both girls since Isabella’s mother, Cari, had an injured back, said the girls ran holding hands for most of the race.
Benedict said she spent a bit of time at the race finish line and witnessed “a lot of smiles” and “a lot of pure joy.” She was struck by one girl who said the event was “challenging but it was worth it.”
“I thought, ‘That’s it, that’s exactly the confidence-building experience we are going for,’” Benedict said. “The spirit of the program is reminding girls they can do these hard things that maybe they didn’t think they could do.”
Piche, a community member who decided to form a team at New Glarus Elementary School, was inspired because when she was a varsity volleyball coach at New Glarus High School she saw the girls on the team and girls in general exhibit a lack of confidence.
“So I thought how can we instill that at a young age to set them up for success as they get older,” she said. “The transformation that some of these girls made was just so amazing.”