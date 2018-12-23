It took spills on the ice for some of the girls skating at the Edgewater hotel rink to fully appreciate the mittens made for them by retired seniors.
About 200 girls from the Girls Inc. programs at Madison School and Community Recreation sites met last Monday for a skating party at the Edgewater.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a nonprofit organization for retired seniors, donated more than 200 handmade red winter hats, scarves and mittens to keep the girls warm while they skate. Some girls didn’t need items or decided not to choose some so others got a full set.
MSCR hosted the celebration as a season-ending event to reward the girls’ hard work this fall. Madison School and Community Recreation has a partnership with Girls Inc. to offer 13 different after-school clubs. During the school year, girls meet at least once a week participating in a variety of educational activities at their after-school site.
Lamara Howard, a fifth-grader at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, said she likes that her hat is red and white because the colors make her think of Wisconsin and plans to keep the hat a long time.
"I will always remember that people care about you and it’s good to do the same back," she said.
Zaida Scott, a first-grader at Midvale Elementary, had never ice-skated before but she had in-line skated and appreciated being able to pick out a hat.
"My mom is not going to be really mad because I don’t like the other hat she gave me," Zaida said.
Krystal Herr, a fourth grader at Schenk Elementary School, said she picked out red mittens with silver sparkly yarn mixed in to keep her hands warm because she didn’t bring her own.
Kate Seal, group projects coordinator at RSVP, said MSCR approached the organization about making the items — a service it provides for many nonprofit community recipients through its volunteers that number more than 200 throughout Dane County.
"It really helps prevent social isolation for people who are aging, too," she said. "It is such a win-win."
Seal said MSCR asked for red, which is the Girls Inc. color, and they were created by crocheting, knitting or sewing.
Brisa Reyes, a fourth-grader at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, was excited when she found a fleece hat made of red, gray and white fleece that matched her outfit.
Eileen Otis, elementary program supervisor for MSCR, said the skating party was the first big outing of the school year.
"We recognize that not all of our participants have what they need to participate in outdoor programming," she said. "(RSVP) jumped right on board, which was very awesome."
Otis said she got out on the ice with the girls and had some powerful discussions that included talking about trying new things.
"There was one girl from Orchard (Ridge) who said to me, ‘Sometimes you fall and you’ve just got to keep trying …She had taken a number of spills,’” Otis said.
She saw stronger skaters helping their peers and one girl went to get mittens after she had fallen a number of times.
She also talked to the girls about volunteers who made the items, which helps them see how they can give back to the community and have an impact on someone, Otis said.
“I was overwhelmed by the amount of stuff that was there. It was very touching,” she said. “For some kids, those items just made that day easier.”