When Girl Scouts arrive this summer at Camp Brandenburg, they will be greeted by improvements at the site — including some they did themselves.

That’s because scouts who visit the camp at various times often take part in service projects to spruce up the camp, which opened in 1945 off Highway 12 near Springfield Corners. The tasks can be as simple as picking up sticks that litter trails — a job the younger scouts might tackle — to lining the paths with downed trees. One project involved turning an existing structure into a “fairy house,” which a group of scouts based on Madison’s West Side tackled recently.

Scouts aren’t required to complete service projects, but the properties run by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland Council belong to the members, said Nick Harnish, experience enrichment manager. The work is a way to pay it forward, whether it be a lengthy service project or just putting in an hour on a weekend, he said.

“It really teaches our girls a valuable lesson of service leadership,” he said. “It gives our Girl Scouts ownership of Camp Brandenburg, but it also helps the council maintain that beautiful facility.”

The fairy house project involved painting the structure, which is in a wooded area overlooking Lake Katrine, also known as Brandenburg Lake, and laying bricks over dirt for a floor. The scouts also installed shelves and reinstalled poles for the bird feeders and birdhouses near the structure, which was used as a bird blind last year.

“They get to kind of see that every time they come to camp and (say), ‘I did that,’” Harnish said.

The camp also plans to put fairy lights over a trail system for night hikes, and scouts will build little tree forts out of sticks and leaves on the ground, Harnish said.

The fairy house project was part of the annual Regent Encampment, now in it 35th year and founded by a number of Girl Scout leaders in the area around West High School. The area is known as Service Unit 15 — Badgerland Council is divided into small areas defined geographically. This year about 100 scouts in kindergarten through 12th grade participated in the encampment.

Older scouts who served as volunteers could stay overnight on April 28. The main event was on the next day, and then all older scouts who took part in the encampment could spend that night. One purpose of the encampment is to support troop leaders who do not camp so their scouts have a chance to experience sleeping in a tent.

The scout-led, community-building event is a chance for the older scouts to serve as leaders, as they run some of the activities and serve as role models. The event allows the older scouts to mentor and serve as inspiration for the younger ones.

Anja Forberger, a West High senior and member of Troop 2980, stepped up into a leadership role for the fairy house project as she organized the work and designed how the bricks would be put down. Forberger, who has artistic experience, said directing the project was something that just spontaneously happened.

“We have a very large age range, it was a little harder than expected. I kind of organized people into groups,” she said. “I wanted to make sure our project ran smoothly.”

“It’s always kind of an exhausting process but it is really fun, and I really do enjoy it,” Alison Selje, a senior at West, said about leading activities and the service projects. “Lugging bricks and buckets of sand is tiring, and you always have to be on because you are engaging with the younger children.”

Selje’s mom, Janine Frank, Troop 2980 co-leader and treasurer for Service Unit 15, was one of the organizers of the encampment. The other co-leader is Heather Duncan.

“When I first saw the project and the scope, I was a little concerned we weren’t going to get it done,” Frank said. “It was hard work.”

The encampment featured three stations that the scouts rotated through. In addition to working on the fairy house, the scouts also built a “track box,” which is a big wooden frame on the ground. It will be filled with sand in hopes that wildlife will walk through it and leave their tracks for humans to study and do plaster molds.

Other station focused on environmental education, particularly pollinators, and the scouts worked with native plants and bee bombs, which are small spheres created by mixing seeds with soil, clay and/or compost. They are tossed or placed on the top of soil, and eventually the seeds germinate and grow into flowers that benefit bees and other pollinators.

In the afternoon, parents and family members arrived for an event that combines flag ceremonies with a bridging and awards ceremony. Troops who had fulfilled certain requirements walked across a tiny bridge to symbolize moving on to the next level in scouting. Something was said about the scouts as each crossed the bridge.

“It is a really cool way to celebrate with the larger Girl Scout community,” said Christie King, main organizer of the encampment, camping chair for the Service Unit and co-leader of Troop 2587.

Christie King’s daughter, Cecilia, is a freshman at Monona Grove High School and an example of someone who stayed with her original troop despite moving away from the West Side. She said there are various traditions connected to the bridging ceremony. For example, Brownies might be given brownies, Juniors may be awarded Junior Mints, and Seniors sometimes receive gold keys.

“It really reinforces being a sister to every Girl Scout,” Lily Zea, a freshman at Monona Grove High School and member of Troop 2587, said about helping with the bridging ceremony.

Zea’s mom, Leslie Coberly, is the other co-leader of Troop 2587.

Because it was Forberger’s last year in Girl Scouts, she walked the opposite way on the bridge to symbolize “bridging to adulthood.”

Harnish said the council is working on other improvements for Camp Brandenburg, which will host its first overnight summer camp starting June 21. The camp has a nature art focus, and work is being done on a four-season building that will have a walk-through nature center and an area for creating art. The track box will be part of the learning center. The camp also is putting in a new dock and a pit to play gaga ball.

