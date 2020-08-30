Get messy and get learning at home for remote science education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Learning math and reading online is one thing, but many children already are missing — and their parents already are stressing about — hands-on science education in this time of virtual learning.

But don’t stress. Take a breath and pull out an old vinyl tablecloth, vinegar and baking soda and get ready for some fun.

“There are probably 50 science experiments you can do using stuff you have in your kitchen pantry and your junk drawer,” said Liz Heinecke, author of seven experiment-based science books for children, including “Kitchen Science for Kids” and her latest, “Chemistry For Kids.”

Heinecke, who earned her master’s degree in bacteriology from UW-Madison and continued lab work there for five years before moving with her husband to Minnesota, said she’s seen a surge in parents interested in how to make science fun at home during these months of quarantine and COVID-19.

“I can definitely see through my book sales that people have been buying a lot of science books in March and April,” Heinecke said.

Plus, more than ever, children are jonesing for interactive (and sometimes messy) ways to learn.