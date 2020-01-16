Georgia education official would rely on career to change 'mindsets' as Madison superintendent

A Georgia education official in the running to become Madison superintendent said the district's greatest focus should be on "transforming mindsets and recreating the organization of the school district" to see real progress.
George Eric Thomas, chief turnaround officer and deputy superintendent for the Georgia State Board of Education, said Thursday his background revolves around identifying challenges and finding solutions and strategies to change outcomes — informed in part by a "business lens" he uses as a leader.
"We have a district that is successful for a group of kids. We have a different district that's not being successful for a group of kids," he said of the Madison School District. "That means our organization is uniquely and excellently designed to get the results that we're presently getting. If we keep doing what we are doing ... I can't imagine why anybody thinks we're going to get different results."
Thomas, who goes by his middle name, Eric, said he would not just seek "buy-in" from teachers on programs or initiatives, but rather "co-create" with them changes to improve the district.
If chosen from the pool of three finalists for superintendent, it would be Thomas' first position leading a school district.
In front of a few dozen people in the theater at La Follette High School, Thomas addressed questions submitted by those in the audience or watching a live-stream of the meeting.
He talked about the need to get students reading proficiently by third grade — at the latest — and the necessity of meeting students' non-academic needs, such as food and health, for them to be successful in school.
Throughout the community forum, the Savannah, Georgia, native repeatedly spoke to his commitment to educating and preparing every child in the district, saying "all means all."
"The worst thing this community can do is start gravitating toward this subgroup or this subgroup, and we get into fights over which subgroup needs the most help," he said. "I've looked at your numbers. Quite honestly, there's a whole lot of 'give me some help,' not just black kids."
Thomas became Georgia's first chief turnaround officer in 2017. In that role, he leads statewide efforts to improve low-performing schools and close achievement gaps.
The office he oversees came under investigation this summer.
In August, Georgia's state superintendent asked for an independent investigation into the turnaround office, stemming from allegations of discrimination, misuse of funds and conflicts of interest.
Speaking with reporters after the community forum, Thomas said the investigation came about after an employee "separated" from the office.
"That individual simply made some allegations," he said. "Those allegations have been sort of investigated, and I think in December they were all, I think, 100% refuted."
A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Education said the State Board of Education received a report on the investigation in closed session Wednesday, but the report won't become public for up to 10 days under an exemption in the state's open records law.
In December — after Thomas was named a finalist in Madison — the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported there's been "long-running tension" between Thomas' office and Georgia's state superintendent, Richard Woods.
"The dynamic or the relationship between the chief turnaround office and the state superintendent has not been very good," Thomas said Thursday. "I'll simply say, 'politics in education.'"
Thomas earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Concordia University of Chicago in 2016.
He was the last of three superintendent finalists to visit Madison this week.
On Tuesday, Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, a New York education professor and former superintendent of Albany, New York, schools, came to Madison.
Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of the Seguin, Texas, school district, was in the city Wednesday for his visit.
All three candidate participated in a "Day in the District" event during which they toured schools, met with students, staff and community members, interviewed with the School Board, and spoke at community forums.
On Friday, the Madison School Board will hold a two-hour closed session meeting, during which board President Gloria Reyes hopes a final selection will be made. However, an announcement likely wouldn't come until days later.
Career background
Thomas has spent much of his 26-year career in education at various posts within Cincinnati Public Schools.
In 1994, he became a social studies teacher in the southwestern Ohio city. He stayed with the district until 2002 before a two-year stint as an administrator with a suburban Cincinnati school district.
Thomas returned to Cincinnati schools from 2004 until 2012, and he held three jobs over the eight years, culminating in a chief innovation officer position from 2010 to 2012.
In that role, Thomas was responsible for leading reform and improvement efforts of the 35,000-student district, according to his resume. Madison enrolls 27,000 students.
Thomas was on a team that raised the Cincinnati Public Schools' overall grade on a state accountability system from an "F" to a "B," according to his resume. He also developed a program to support African American boys and at-risk male students.
He left Cincinnati to take a job with the University of Virginia in 2012.
As the chief support officer for a partnership between the university's business and education schools, Thomas worked directly with superintendents from across the country on plans to boost school performance.
He left after five years to take the turnaround officer job in Georgia.
Responses to questions
Asked about the district's Behavior Education Plan, which moved from less punitive practices to more restorative efforts for misbehavior, Thomas said he heard Thursday from a group of teachers and a group of students "not excited about it."
To change school climate, which he said would, in turn, reduce misbehavior, Thomas said there are three main components:
- Building positive and strong relationships between students and teachers, which would encourage students to show up to class.
- Setting clear expectations for behavior when in class, such as what exactly qualifies as being tardy.
- Making lessons more "fun" for students to keep them engaged while in class, such as using sports examples when teaching geometry.
If all those pieces were in place, Thomas estimates the number of behavioral incidents would significantly drop. He acknowledged there would still be situations that would require traditional discipline, such as suspension.
On a question about police officers in high schools, Thomas said he was not familiar enough with the discussion and context in Madison to have a position on the contentious topic.
To increase the number of teachers of color, Thomas said he would recruit similarly to how collegiate sports teams start paying attention to athletes at a young age.
He said he would look to identify freshmen college students interested in becoming teachers who are attending college in the Midwest and build relationships with them, such as inviting them to visit Madison schools.
"By the time they become juniors, we've developed a strong enough relationship with them to the point they're going to at least consider coming here," Thomas said. "If we've done our job really, really well, we're going to get a decent percentage of those graduates."
People can provide online feedback for each candidate until 8 a.m. Friday. For Thomas, the website is mmsd.org/thomas.