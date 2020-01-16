Georgia education official would rely on career to change 'mindsets' as Madison superintendent

A Georgia education official in the running to become Madison superintendent said the district's greatest focus should be on "transforming mindsets and recreating the organization of the school district" to see real progress.

George Eric Thomas, chief turnaround officer and deputy superintendent for the Georgia State Board of Education, said Thursday his background revolves around identifying challenges and finding solutions and strategies to change outcomes — informed in part by a "business lens" he uses as a leader.

"We have a district that is successful for a group of kids. We have a different district that's not being successful for a group of kids," he said of the Madison School District. "That means our organization is uniquely and excellently designed to get the results that we're presently getting. If we keep doing what we are doing ... I can't imagine why anybody thinks we're going to get different results."

Thomas, who goes by his middle name, Eric, said he would not just seek "buy-in" from teachers on programs or initiatives, but rather "co-create" with them changes to improve the district.

If chosen from the pool of three finalists for superintendent, it would be Thomas' first position leading a school district.